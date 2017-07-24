Food, simple and fuss-free at transport hub

Food vendors galore outside the Bandar Tasik Selatan station. — Malay Mail pic KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The close proximity between the Bandar Tasik Selatan station, an interchange station, and the Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS), the terminal hub for long distance buses in Kuala Lumpur means heavy human and vehicle traffic almost 24 hours a day.

Flanked by highways and roads, the food outlets and recreational spots are mostly confined within both stations. Sure, a 600m walk will take you out to the highway where a Chinese coffee shop and a few mamak restaurants are located (one example being Q Café & Bistro) but save yourself the trouble and enjoy a decent meal inside TBS instead.

Truth be told, the station isn’t a gateway to food paradise, though with the numerous food outlets and food courts within TBS, you would not be completely deprived of a meal.

Within the LRT station, you have sustenance from Daily Fresh, 1st Choice convenience store and even the Ramly Halal kiosk, which could be considered Malaysia’s own McDonald’s.

Roadside stalls near the entrance offer pocket friendly, popular local food such as kuih, nasi lemak, fried noodles and roti canai.

One stall selling Indian vegetarian dishes has one of the tastiest upma (thick porridge from dry roasted semolina or coarse rice flour) I’ve ever had. A queue at another stall got me curious and I soon discovered the popular item is Roti Farina — minced chicken and mayonnaise wrapped and fried in popiah skin.

Creative though rather sinful!

As for TBS, familiar brands such as Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts, KFC and Kenny Rogers Roasters certainly make meal decisions easier while for variety, the Teratai food court on Level 4 is an obvious choice.

A plate of chicken rice goes for RM6.50 while a simpler fried rice is only RM5.50 — definitely reasonable prices for filling meals.

Open from 8.30am to 10pm and offering everything from Western, claypot and Thai to Middle Eastern dishes, Teratai is clean, bright and operates through orderly coupon system.

If you find yourself in the area after 10 pm, there are a number of convenience stores within TBS for you to grab a snack.

Getting there — Q Café & Bistro

Jalan Batu Kong, Bandar Tasik Selatan, Cheras 57000 Kuala Lumpur.

Once you exit the fare gates, take a left and walk until you see a row of stalls on your left. Q Café & Bistro is also on the left at the corner.

Teratai food court, Subway, KFC, Kenny Rogers Roasters, I Love Yoo!, Dunkin Donuts

Bangunan Terminal Bandar Tasik Selatan Jalan Terminal Selatan, Bandar Tasek Selatan, 57100 Kuala Lumpur.

Once you exit the fare gates, turn left. Look for the connecting bridge to TBS. The food court and various other food outlets are on the 4th floor.

Ramly Halal kiosk

Stesen LRT, Bandar Tasek Selatan, 57100 Kuala Lumpur.

Once you exit the fare gates, take a left and you will see the kiosk on your left.