Food, glorious food in abundance

Affordable meals can be had at CK Mixed Rice. KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The PWTC LRT station’s close proximity to Sunway Putra Mall gives commuters access to eight levels of shopping floors with everything from fashion, gadgets, food, home and living, and groceries.

In addition to Selera Street food court, I counted over 50 food and beverage outlets within Sunway Putra Mall so grabbing a bite in air-conditioned comfort is not difficult.

Aside from the usual chain restaurants, notable unique outlets include the DC Comics Superheroes Café and Taste Better.

The former transports you to the DC Comics universe and comic geeks can enjoy its offerings, which are inspired entirely by these characters.

Malaysia’s notorious King of Fruits is banned in most public spaces but durian fans are in for a treat as Taste Better (LG level) offers delectable hand-made freshly baked durian puffs.

These puffs are best consumed whole ― take delight in its creamy pungency flooding your mouth when you bite into the buttery puff.

The leafy Mek Tomyam stall. Just a short stroll away from the PWTC LRT station are a few mamak restaurants where one can enjoy piping hot tandoori chicken and crispy roti paratha for less than RM10.

Following a tip from a friend, I went in search of Restoran Ar-Raudhah for an authentic Middle Eastern meal.

Chicken Pikle was a recommendation from the server and we also ordered Lamb Mendy.

The rice had the perfect balance of spices while the lamb chunks were a tad chewy ― I was informed that it is meant to be such.

We enjoyed the Chicken Pikle the most; an interesting medley of sweet, sour and mildly spicy.

Another Middle Eastern restaurant within the vicinity is Hyderabad Recipes.

The outlet in Jalan Putra is one of four outlets throughout the Klang Valley and its specialties are Hyderabad-style biryanis and breads.

Kedai Kopi dan Makanan Tai Kong serves great hawker food. We discovered that Cameleon Vegetarian Restaurant was a popular lunch time choice, making up for the lack of meat with diverse varieties of mock meat, seafood, vegetables, bean products and noodle dishes in Chinese and other Asian flavours.

Right at the corner where Jalan Putra turns into Jalan Raja Laut, Kedai Kopi Tai Kong offers the ubiquitous hawker food, with economy rice and chicken rice being most popular.

In the evening, the stall sells mixed pork soup.

I have tried Kedai Kopi Dan Makanan Tai Kong and Soon Soon Chicken Rice’s chicken rice and prefer the latter.

Located in a humble shack beside Hotel Kita, I recommend the restaurant’s trio of chicken, duck and roast pork. If you’re dining in, be sure to add a bowl of salted vegetables soup.

Another option for economy rice can be found at CK Mixed Rice or for pork-free dining, Mek Tomyam, which offers over 20 dishes plus freshly grilled chicken and seafood, bakar style.

An East Coast dish, nasi dagang is available for lunch. The restaurant is open daily from 7am to 4am with nasi lemak popular as breakfast fare and tom yam the preferred choice at night.

Authentic Middle Eastern fare is available at Ar-Raudhah. Getting there:

1. Restoran Ar-Raudhah

14-1, Jalan 1/64D, Off Jalan Putra, 50350 Kuala Lumpur

From the station: Exit the fare gates and take the exit to Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Raja Laut. Cross the road to the lane opposite you. Walk straight on beside the river and you will see the restaurant on your right.

2. Soon Soon Chicken Rice

Jalan Raja Laut, 50350 Kuala Lumpur

From the station: Exit the fare gates and take the exit to Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Raja Laut. Walk straight until the T-junction. Cross the road and turn right. The restaurant is in an alley right after Hotel Kita on Jalan Raja Laut.

3. Hyderabad Recipes

78-1, Jalan Putra, 50350 Kuala Lumpur

From the station: Exit the fare gates and take the exit to Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Raja Laut. Keep to the same side of the road and walk straight. Hyderabad Recipes will be on your right.

4. Cameleon Chinese & Thai Vegetarian Restaurant

No 1, Jalan Thamboosamy, 50350 Kuala Lumpur

From the station: Exit the fare gates and take the exit to Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Raja Laut. Keep to the same side of the road and walk straight. The restaurant will be on your right, at the corner of Jalan Thamboosamy.

5. Kedai Kopi Dan Makanan Tai Kong

Jalan Raja Laut, 50350 Kuala Lumpur

From the station: Exit the fare gates and take the exit to Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Raja Laut. Walk straight until you reach a T-junction. Kedia Kopi Tai Kong is a corner shop on your right.

6. Mek Tomyam

No 187, Capitol Theater Jalan Raja Laut, 50350 Kuala Lumpur

From the station: Exit the fare gates and take the exit to Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Raja Laut. Walk straight until you reach a T-junction. Cross the road and turn left. Mek Tomyam is a shaded corner outlet on your right.