Five countries advance automatically to compete in world cup of pastry

A total of 22 countries will compete for the pastry championship at the Coupe du Monde de la Patisserie scheduled for January 2019. ― AFP picPARIS, April 26 ― The competition that calls itself the world cup for pastries has announced the top five countries that will advance to the grand finale in 2019.

Countries that have scored a guaranteed spot at the next edition of La Coupe du Monde de la Patisserie are selected based on the results of the last three competitions.

Italy, Japan, South Korea, the UK and the US will all advance to the finals automatically, without having to compete for a spot at the finale.

Because France won the championship in the latest event held in January, the country will not be able to participate in the 2019 edition.

After France, Japan took the silver medal and Switzerland claimed bronze.

― AFP-Relaxnews