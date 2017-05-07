Fittie Sense: Fit food for a fit(ter) you

Once you try the healthy and tasty food at Fittie Sense, you will be flipping like the owners Victor Yap and Su Mei Lim. — Pictures by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Here’s a tip for foodies who want something healthy AND delicious: head to Fittie Sense, the latest health food joint in town.

Opened just last month, it’s the brainchild of three individuals — Kelly Lim, Su Mei Lim and Victor Yap — who share a similar goal: to create a place where you can choose to eat healthy food that fits into your everyday life.

What makes them stand out is their “fit food” which is nutritious (of course) but packed with sumptuous flavours and textures.

The central piece in the eatery is their cake display.The trio had connected via... food! Su Mei was a regular diner at Tray Cafe in Plaza Damas, an establishment run by Victor and two other partners. (She roped in Kelly, who is an old school friend, later.)

All three of them truly live to eat. Apart from Victor, both Su Mei and Kelly also have their own F&B businesses. It took them about a year to find the right space for Fittie Sense... OJO Coffee’s office space in Bangsar!

Score a table under the skylight for the best Instagram shots (left). You can relax on the sofa and chairs as you sip your kefir drinks or even a cup of Fittie Coffee laced with coconut oil (right).If you’re curious about the name, Su Mei admitted it was a pun that just popped into her head. “We wanted something that is about fit food and it is a play of the rapper Fifty Cent’s name.” Even though the name is from a fun, corny lightbulb moment, they are firm about what Fittie Sense stands for.

Su Mei adds, “You get a sense of fitness and well-being... starting with the food. We don’t see this just as a cafe as we want to grow a community.” She added that they also see it as a place to learn and grow. Later, there are plans to hold yoga classes and talks.

Previously an office, the walls were torn down to give the eatery a spacious look.To get there, walk up the stairs beside OJO Coffee and discover a space that immediately feels relaxing. This is largely because of the natural light (from a skylight) that floods the space and energises it.

The skylight together with the feature wall made from timber cut-offs were part of the old office decor. Walls were broken to make a more spacious dining area.

In the future, that space can also be converted to hold workshops. You also have an area for casual seating of chairs and a sofa that is ideal for a leisurely conversation over cake or Fittie Coffee with coconut oil.

The vertical herb garden is not only decorative but the fresh herbs are used in the kitchen.On one wall, there’s a vertical herb garden that not only adds colour to their decor but it’s functional as they also use the herbs in their cooking.

Next to the kitchen, you will find a book shelf filled with cookbooks, a source of inspiration for Victor, a self-taught cook. Previously a civil and structural engineer for 10 years in London, he returned in December 2010.

Previously a civil and structural engineer, Victor Yap is a self-taught cook.In London, he also ran a private supper club so running a cafe was not that crazy a leap. And when an opportunity arose in May 2011, he partnered with friends Allison Wong and Dinesh Rao to open Tray Cafe in Plaza Damas.

After four years of running Tray, he felt ready for an additional challenge. Regulars of Tray Cafe will find a familiarity in the food served here as these are recipes that Victor honed while working at Tray.

The all-day menu serves what they call “fit food” — dishes that celebrate whole, natural foods that give you sustenance. “I am taking dishes that people can eat everyday and making them healthy. They won’t even think it is healthy!”

You can also banish the myth that healthy food is synonymous to tasteless food as Victor believes that “taste is an important factor here.” There is also a sense of familiarity as the dishes are not too far off from what you will expect at a typical restaurant.

“It’s the easier way for people to understand and compel them to eat it,” he adds. For those who are on strict diets, the menu includes guideposts for all their meals labelling them gluten-free, raw, vegan, keto and so forth.

In the kitchen, deep frying, refined sugars and highly processed hydrogenated oils are banned. They also use locally sourced produce that is in-season such as seafood from Pulau Ketam.

You will find that most dishes come with a healthy makeover, like the classic Shepherd’s Pie. Rather than mystery mince from the supermarket, they use lean lamb cut into cubes that is cooked in a spiced ragu. It is topped with sweet potato mash made with olive oil rather than a butter.

A crowd favourite is the French inspired Chicken Leg Fricassee on Ratatouille. Victor takes the trouble to dress the chicken leg up, giving it a different look. What elevates that simple roast chicken dish is the dipping sauce made from the chicken juices, red wine vinegar and tomatoes that is oh-so-delicious!

No wonder everyone is abuzz over this comforting Signature 48-Hour Grass-Fed Beef Bone Broth served with caramelised onions (left). The Quinoa, Buckwheat & Shiitake Salad with Carrot, Coriander & Black Rice is served warm (right).If you are seeking comfort, go for the Signature 48-Hour Grass-Fed Beef Bone Broth. It has a deep flavour that seems to envelop you like a hug and keep you warm on those crazy rainy days we are currently experiencing.

On the side, you will be served caramelised onions, salt, pepper and chopped spring onions that you can add to your liking. For something more substantial, order the Quinoa, Buckwheat & Shiitake Salad with Carrot, Coriander & Black Rice. It is served warm and that familiar flavour... is soy sauce!

Here the black rice that is rich with anti-oxidants is blended into a powder and sprinkled on the side.

For a touch of the Middle East, sample the Harissa Chicken Kebabs with Lebanese Slaw & Sumac Salsa.If you’re dreaming of a Middle Eastern holiday, the Harissa Chicken Kebabs with Lebanese Slaw & Sumac Salsa will put you in the right mood. The tender chicken is pan fried with the aromatic paste and paired with the slaw made with red cabbage.

For something unusual, try their Red Laksa that uses konjac noodles that is high in fibre with a mollet egg. In this case, their homemade laksa paste is made into a pesto form that coats the noodles making it incredibly slurp worthy.

For a tangy appetiser or small meal, try the Green & Yellow Zucchini ‘Zoodles’ with Mushrooms, Tomato, Chilli, Garlic, Capers and Lemon.For something light, try the Green & Yellow Zucchini “Zoodles” with Mushrooms, Tomato, Chilli, Garlic, Capers and Lemon. The spiralled vegetables are refreshing and the capers make it so appetising.

Bovine lovers will enjoy the hearty Grain-fed Beef Sirloin, Fittie Kimchi & 10-grain Rice with Watercress Radish Salad (left). Snack on these Air-fried Paprika Sweet Potato Fries with Yoghurt & Lime Sauce (right).You also have daily specials to choose from like the Grain-fed Beef Sirloin, Fittie Kimchi & 10-grain Rice with a refreshing Watercress Radish Salad. Fans of Tray Cafe’s Roast Beef will recognise that same touch here for the meat is beautifully roasted to a pink colour.

Victor explains that he pairs it with their homemade kimchi that helps breaks down the protein in your body. The meal has all the protein, good carbohydrates, fresh flavourful vegetables and a dash of probiotics to keep you healthy.

If breakfast is your go-to, look forward to a selection of options that is healthier such as the low GI (Glycaemic Index) Gram Dal Lentil Pancakes with Berries & Kefir Curd. You also have the Fittie Sense Super Big Breakfast for Sunday — house-made chicken kofte, lentil pancakes, roasted pumpkin, mushrooms, yoghurt, granola and their own Fittie kimchi.

Chocolate lovers will swoon for the divine Dark Chocolate Whey Protein Torte.Healthy cakes made by Victor round out the menu here. Walk towards their tempting cake display to pick up the decadent Dark Chocolate Whey Protein Torte or the fragrant Kaffir Lime & Coconut Pound Cake.

The mousse-like torte is proof positive that indulging doesn’t need to be unhealthy, as it is gluten free, nut free, 60 per cent dark chocolate and is sweetened with natural molasses.

Kaffir Lime & Coconut Pound Cake is a must for those who love the refreshing citrus aroma (left). The signature Apple Cake is made with almond meal and sweetened with dates and honey (right).There is also their Signature Apple Cake, a wheat free version that uses almond meal. It is sweetened with dates and honey, and contains no dairy products. On weekdays, expect to find four types of cakes and on weekends, it is increased to six varieties.

If you prefer something cold to chase away the heat, try their Nice Cream made with blended frozen bananas. The dairy-free cold treat also contains no added sugar or artificial colouring.

Cool down with the Cherry & Cacao flavoured Nice Cream made with frozen bananas.There’s five flavours to choose from such as Just Banana, Frutti Di Bosco, Double Chocolate, Strawberry & Raisin, and Cherry & Cacao. More desserts are in the works so you can look forward to a Raw Chocolate & Avocado Tart and a Natural Stevia Leaf Pavlova.

Complementing their fit food menu is the gut bar under the care of Su Mei. The kefir is full of beneficial bacteria and food enzymes that keep your gut happy and healthy. Su Mei can personally vouch for its effectiveness as she had healed her own gut about a year ago when she took up fermentation.

Keep your gut happy and healthy with Fittie Sense's range of probiotic kefir sodas.Look out for Fittie Sense’s bottled probiotic kefir sodas made in-house with flavours like Pitaya and Grapefruit; Ginger, Turmeric and Lime; and Blueberry with Green Apple. Su Mei ferments them in small batches using “live” kefir grains, raw cane sugar, coconut sugar and raisins. The drinks are also naturally carbonated with a small trace of alcohol present.

There is also a range of kefir smoothies that uses milk kefir and natural whey. For those bulking up on their protein, you have the option to add raw kampung egg whites or nutritional whey powder.

If you’re looking to start your own fermentation journey at home, Su Mei is willing to spread the fermentation love by giving away a small portion of her kefir grains.

In addition, she also ferments the kimchi used at the restaurant. Unlike the Korean version which uses a pre-made red pepper paste, their healthier version that takes seven days to ferment contains zero added sugar and is free from MSG and sulfates.

From mid-May, they will also be opening for dinner service so stay tuned to their social media feed to catch the dates.

Fittie Sense

23A (First Floor)

Jalan Telawi 3

Bangsar, KL

Tel: 03-2858 4023

Open: 10am to 5pm. Closed on Tuesday

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/myfittiesense/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/my_fittiesense/