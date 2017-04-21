First Michelin Guide Bangkok to be launched in 2017

Will Chef Gaggan Anand receive his first Michelin star(s)? — Picture by Gaggan via AFPBANGKOK, April 21 — Michelin and the Tourism Authority of Thailand today said during a press conference that the first Michelin Guide for Thai capital Bangkok will be released later this year, China’s Xinhua news agency reported.

The release of the Michelin Guide Bangkok will make Thailand the second country in South-east Asia and the sixth in Asia to have its own Michelin Guide, one of the world’s most revered and recognised hotel and restaurant reference guide.

Lionel Dantiacq, president and managing director of East Asia and Australia, Michelin Group,

said during the debut announcement that the partnership between Michelin and the tourism authority is a proof of the group’s dedication and love for Thailand, the country in which Michelin has been operating with success and pride for more than 25 years, employing some 7,000 people around the kingdom.

“Bangkok stands as one of the culinary capitals of the world, with amazing cuisines from various types of dining establishments, be it fine-dining restaurants, trendy eateries, and street food hawkers,” said Dantiacq, adding that they are excited to lend their long-standing credibility to Bangkok’s dining scene.

“I believe the guide will help to improve our country’s image, attract more quality tourists, and also will contribute to a better income distribution in the tourism industry,” said Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul.

According to Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority, the Michelin Guide Bangkok 2018 will be released in December this year and the annual Michelin Guide Bangkok will be released consistently for at least five years.

Yuthasak said they will also talk with Michelin to cover more Thai cities, such as Chiang Mai and Phuket, in the future. — Bernama