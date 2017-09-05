Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Overcast

Eat/Drink

Fall has officially arrived. The Starbucks PSL is back

Tuesday September 5, 2017
07:46 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Magnetic pulse treatment to mute ‘voices’ of schizophrenicsThe Edit: Magnetic pulse treatment to mute ‘voices’ of schizophrenics

Police say foiled IS-linked attack on SEA Games closing ceremonyPolice say foiled IS-linked attack on SEA Games closing ceremony

The Edit: Why you should sleep like a cavemanThe Edit: Why you should sleep like a caveman

The Edit: Meet Jenna, the Barbie-like doll that recites Quran versesThe Edit: Meet Jenna, the Barbie-like doll that recites Quran verses

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Pumpkin spice lattes are a firm favourite at Starbucks. — AFP-Relaxnews picPumpkin spice lattes are a firm favourite at Starbucks. — AFP-Relaxnews picNEW YORK, Sept 5 — Here’s a PSA for all you PSL fans out there: The Pumpkin Spice Latte is officially back at Starbucks stores.

Along with Labor Day weekend, back-to-school season, and the first casualty of fall—dead leaves that litter the sidewalk --  another indicator that fall has unofficially arrived is the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the drink with its own acronym.

According to the Starbucks calendar, fall is in the air, as the popular dessert drink made with real pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and clove is now available in stores around the world.

Last month, the chain launched a ready-to-drink chilled version of the PSL sold at grocery stores across North America. 

For those with lighter wallets and smaller drink budgets, Dunkin’ Donuts has also rolled out its pumpkin spice-flavored drinks and desserts. — AFP-Relaxnews

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline