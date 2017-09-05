Fall has officially arrived. The Starbucks PSL is back

Pumpkin spice lattes are a firm favourite at Starbucks. — AFP-Relaxnews picNEW YORK, Sept 5 — Here’s a PSA for all you PSL fans out there: The Pumpkin Spice Latte is officially back at Starbucks stores.

Along with Labor Day weekend, back-to-school season, and the first casualty of fall—dead leaves that litter the sidewalk -- another indicator that fall has unofficially arrived is the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, the drink with its own acronym.

According to the Starbucks calendar, fall is in the air, as the popular dessert drink made with real pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and clove is now available in stores around the world.

Last month, the chain launched a ready-to-drink chilled version of the PSL sold at grocery stores across North America.

For those with lighter wallets and smaller drink budgets, Dunkin’ Donuts has also rolled out its pumpkin spice-flavored drinks and desserts. — AFP-Relaxnews