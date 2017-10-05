EU wine grape harvest seen at 36-year low due to frosts, heatwave

Heavy hailstorms and late frosts in spring and a hot, dry summer have damaged vineyards across Europe. — AFP picBRUSSELS, Oct 5 — Heavy hailstorms and late frosts in spring and a hot, dry summer have damaged vineyards across Europe and are expected to result in the poorest wine grape harvest in 36 years, the EU’s executive arm said yesterday.

The European Commission said production of pressed juice, or must, in Spain was set to be down 16 per cent from 2015/2016 volumes. In France, it would be 17 per cent lower and in Italy down by 21 per cent. In some areas, such as Sicily, the reduction could be as much as 35 per cent.

Wine must production across the 28 members of the EU is seen at 145.1 million hectolitres, down 14 per cent from the 2015/2016 level. This would be the lowest since 1981/82. A hectolitre is 100 litres.

There are expected to be some areas of improvement, such as a 23 per cent increase in Austria, which was hit by late frosts last year and Romania, where must production is estimated to be 61 per cent higher than in 2015/2016.

The Commission said its forecasts of the harvest could change as the situation became clearer. EU member states have to provide final figures to the Brussels-based Commission by March 15, 2018. — Reuters