Try out this easy no-bake chocolate peanut butter cheesecake recipe (VIDEO)

Try out this no-bake chocolate peanut butter cheesecake recipe courtesy of YouTube channel Tasty.NEW YORK, Jan 18 ― If you want to make a simple dessert, you might want to try out this no-bake chocolate peanut butter cheesecake courtesy of YouTube channel Tasty.

The ingredients are simple. You need: 10 graham crackers, 7 tablespoons of melted butter, 24 ounces of cream cheese, 1½ cups of powdered sugar, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1½ cups chocolate chips (melted), 2 cups of melted peanut butter, and 1 cup confectioner’s sugar.

Place the graham crackers into a plastic bag and crush them into fine crumbs with a rolling pin.

Next, pour the graham cracker crumbs into a bowl and combine with melted butter. Give it a good mix until the texture is like slightly wet sand.

Then, press the graham cracker crumbs in an even layer into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Refrigerate to set.

In a large bowl, mix the softened cream cheese until smooth.

Then, add the powdered sugar and vanilla and continue to mix until there are no lumps.

You can now add the melted chocolate and mix until the colour is even.

Pour the mixture over the graham cracker crust in the springform pan. Using a spatula or spoon, smooth the top. Refrigerate.

In another large bowl, mix together melted peanut butter and confectioner’s sugar.

Then, pour the mixture over the cheesecake. Use a knife or spatula to spread evenly and smooth the top.

Refrigerate for 2-4 hours until the cake is set. You can now enjoy this delicious dessert!