Dream job for whisky lovers opens with globetrotting interview process

Grant's Whisky is looking for an ambassador who will travel the world; recreating the brand's founder's journey. — Pic courtesy of Grant’sEDINBURGH, Aug 8 — Whisky lovers are invited to apply for the role of global whisky ambassador, in an interview process that involves an all-expenses paid trip traveling the world with a suitcase full of spirits.

Grant’s Whisky has launched a campaign in search of their next Global Brand Ambassador for 2018 that recreates the Scottish brand’s beginnings in 1909 when Charles Grant Gordon set sail with a suitcase of his father-in-law’s whisky and introduced the brand to the world.

Over 10 days, three finalists will be dispatched to countries like Colombia, Poland, India and South Africa with a suitcase full of Grant’s, tasked with promoting the whisky to locals.

The job requirement? The global ambassador needs to be “resourceful, charismatic, talented and have a passion for writing, traveling and mixology.”

Finalists will also be accompanied by a personal videographer who will document their journey, to be featured on the website and social media platforms.

Last year, the National Museum of American History in Washington DC launched a search for a beer specialist, whose role was to travel the country for three years, sampling beer in breweries across the country.

The job also came with a US$64,650 (RM276,540) salary.

Unlike the Grant’s job posting, however, being charismatic and resourceful wasn’t enough for the beer specialist. The museum was looking for candidates with advanced degrees and evidence of “scholarly research.”

Initial applications at Grant’s are to be submitted via Facebook or Instagram and the deadline is August 30, 2017. For more information visit Grant’s site. — AFP-Relaxnews