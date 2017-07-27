Dom Perignon releases second ‘Plenitude’ of its 2000 vintage champagne

Dom Perignon P2 2000 is the next ‘Plenitude’ of the brand's millennium vintage. ― AFP picPARIS, July 27 ― The famous champagne brand has revealed a new take on its 2000 vintage, first released in 2008.

Dom Perignon P2 2000 is a new release of the 2000 vintage that has been 17 years in the making. The brand’s latest millennium-vintage champagne has been aged for 16 years on the lees, the particles that are naturally deposited at the bottom of the bottle. This technique is used to produce quality wines and also to stabilise wines.

The famous brand of vintage champagne, produced by Moët & Chandon, first released its 2000 vintage in 2008. But Dom Perignon has given this champagne even more time to come into its own. The year 2000 was a challenging year, with a gloomy, dull summer ending with sunny days at the end of August ― a crucial period that explains the success of the 2000 vintage, which has already caught the attention of wine buffs. Dom Perignon talks of a second “Plenitude” of its millennium vintage with an extended period of maturation, following on from a successful first release.

The champagne house only produces vintage champagnes in years when quality allows. This latest release proves just how much wine is a living substance, capable of revealing new facets of its character if allowed the time to develop and evolve.

Vintage champagne is made from grapes harvested in the same year, whereas regular champagne usually draws on reserve wines to complete the blend, thus creating a mosaic of unique characters and sparkling personalities. ― AFP-Relaxnews