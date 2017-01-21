Dining Guide: Where to get your tasty CNY treats in Singapore

Tuck into Brez’n Prosperity Platter during Chinese New Year. Photo: Brez’n. — Photo courtesy of Brez’nSINGAPORE, Jan 21 — If you want a break from Oriental food, Bavarian restaurant Brez’n has rolled out a Chinese New Year menu that naturally has dishes which come with a unique Bavarian flavour. Feast on the Brez’n Prosperity Chicken which is served with authentic Bavarian sliced bread dumplings and warm mushroom stew, or if you’re coming in a group, try the Brez’n Prosperity Platter (S$88) that can be shared among up to five diners. The platter consists of several dishes, such as an oven-roasted whole chicken, crispy pork knuckle and spicy chicken sausages. Brez’n’s Chinese New Year menu is available till January 31. Located at 491 River Valley Road. Call 6235 1613.

Swiss butchery CNY treats

Whether you are looking for a piping hot pot or roast items fresh from the oven, premium butcher Swiss Butchery has it all. The restaurant has introduced the Hot Pot Beef Galore (RM268 for six to eight pax) that features a selection of beef such as New Zealand Natural Beef, United States Short Rib, and flank steak. For more variety, there is also the Ezy Hot Pot Set (RM212 for two to four pax) with the best cuts of meat ranging from Iberico Pork to Wagyu Steak for shabu shabu. Or if you’re feeling peckish for seafood, you can go for either the Combo 1 Reunion Dinner (RM430) which comes with abalone, scallops, a whole red grouper and prawns, or Combo 2 Hot Pot Favourites (RM617) which comes with Hokkaido scallops and Chinese pomfret. If you prefer roast items, there is the Sweet Miso Roast Pork (RM212), an Asian-style roast pork roasted in Japanese miso and mirin or the Char Siew Roast Pork Ribs (RM274) that is brushed with their homemade char siu sauce. The dishes are available for sale individually at all Swiss Butchery outlets, except for the Sweet Miso Roast Pork and Char Siew Roast Pork Ribs which will only be available at Swiss Butchery Tanglin and Greenwood outlets. Visit http://swissbutchery.com.sg/ for more information.

Blue Lotus Chinese Eating House presents the ‘perfect’ Yu Sheng to ring in the year of the rooster

Go healthy and ring in the New Year with Blue Lotus Chinese Eating House’s healthier version of the Yu Sheng. Comprising 10 herbs and vegetables, two aromatic spices, three types of nuts, tea-smoked salmon and salmon skin and silver bait dressed in spring-onion-infused olive oil and wild honey yuzu dressing, the Yu Sheng satisfies your craving without packing on too many calories. It is available in small size (RM149++) and large size (RM212). You can have them in the restaurant or as takeaways. Located at 31 Ocean Way. Call 6339 0880.

Emporium Shokuhin selection of Japanese-inspired Yu Shengs

Try an atypical Yu Sheng this year from Japanese food retail and dining spot Emporium Shokuhin; it has rolled out two Japanese-inspired Yusheng platters which incorporates Japanese mandarin oranges in its Fortune and Prosperity Yusheng platters. There is also the addition of the Mikan Dai (orange sea bream) and Mikan Buri (orange yellowtail sashimi slices) which are a specialty of Ehime prefecture. Other ingredients include fresh cucumber and green daikon juilennes as well as edamame (soy beans), which add texture and flavour. Another highlight to the dish is the homemade yuzu citrus sauce made from Japanese citruses such as yuzu, mikan and plum. Shokuhin’s Fortune Yusheng (RM115++ for two to four pax) and Shokuhin’s Prosperity Yusheng (RM212 for six to 10 pax) are available for dine-in and takeaway. Available till February 11. Located at 6 Raffles Boulevard. Call 6224 3433.

Booking ahead: Deliveroo strikes gold with delectable Chinese New Year options

From January 28 to February 4, customers who are having their reunion dinner at home can opt for food delivery service Deliveroo to have traditional CNY dishes delivered to their home. Deliveroo has also partnered with gold jewellery brand RISIS during the promotion period to give away S$2,000 (RM6,238) worth of gold. Participating restaurants include Crystal Jade, which is offering its signature Chinese New Year Roast Specials or Reunion Set Meals as well as its Chinese New Year set menus featuring Prosperity Wealth Yu Sheng or Cantonese delicacies from Uncle Leong Signatures. For a sweet treat, pick from Cedele’s range of artisanal handmade Chinese New Year cookies and cakes. Available till February 4. Customers can make their order via the Deliveroo app or on their website.

Booking ahead: Whitegrass celebrates its first year in Singapore

To commemorate its one year anniversary, modern Australian fine dining restaurant and bar Whitegrass has come up with an eight-course dinner menu featuring eight of chef Sam Aisbett’s favourite Whitegrass dishes for one night only. The dishes will be an interpretation of inspired Australian cuisine with a distinct Asian touch. Start your meal with a salad of slow roasted young beetroot dressed with muscatel vinegar and paired with house made cultured cream and smoked eel. Move on to the mains — a grass fed beef from the Scottish Highlands that showcases a 20-year-old soy sauce from the Kagawa prefecture served with fermented mushroom puree. End the meal with a Young Coconut Mousse that is paired with jackfruit ice cream and garnished with milk biscuits. Located at 30 Victoria Street. The one-year anniversary menu is priced at $265++ per person (RM826), inclusive of a glass of champagne. Available for one night only on January 27. Call 6837 0402. — Todayonline