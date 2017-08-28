Delightful local fare near Merdeka MRT station

Mamak-style fried mee available at Shaikh Corner. — Malay Mail pic KULALUMPUR, Aug 28 — It was almost lunch time when we arrived at the Merdeka MRT station in Jalan Hang Jebat, Kuala Lumpur, on a recent Friday afternoon. The weather was hot and humid, making us all the more thirsty and hungry.

Looking for a place to sit and eat in the area was a bit of a challenge. After walking for about 20 minutes, we managed to spot three different eateries, two of which are non-halal Chinese restaurants, and an Indian-Muslim mamak outlet by the roadside.

Being Muslims we settled for the latter. I was initially a tad apprehensive because the shop, which looked like a bigger version of a stall, with foldable tables and plastic chairs plus a simple, makeshift kitchen didn’t look all that inviting. That is until we were greeted by its hospitable owner Jaragu Ansari or Mohamad, as he prefers to be known.

The 60-something explained that his shop called Shaikh Corner has been around for 25 years and that it has a steady flow of regular customers. We ordered fried mee hoon as well as mamak-style fried mee, each accompanied with a side order of one hardboiled egg. The drinks we had were tea and coffee, both with lots of ice to beat the heat.

Surprisingly, the noodle dishes were tasty and came in a generous serving to boot. Shredded vegetables, onions and small pieces of fried tofu made the meal a scrumptious one. The appetising juice from the limau kasturi (calamansi), placed on the side of our plates for us to squeeze ourselves, made the noodle fare even more fabulous.

“You should try our Maggi goreng (fried instant noodles). It’s our specialty. Students from the nearby schools always order it when they come here. It is cooked with vegetables, egg, some spices and kicap (soy sauce),” said Mohamad.

Not fans of instant noodles, we decided to skip the house favourite but a customer who shared the same table with us seemed to enjoy his Maggi goreng.

Prices at Shaikh Corner are reasonable. Most noodles either fried or made soup-style cost RM4 each, roti canai is tagged at RM1, fried rice RM4, Nescafe (hot) RM1.80 and iced lemon tea RM1.70 each.

As we were about to leave and asked for the bill, Mohamad gave us a warm smile and said that our drinks were complimentary. We each paid RM5 for the plate of noodles and hardboiled egg.

Restoran Pik Wah on the lower ground floor of Wisma MABA, Jalan Hang Jebat. — Malay Mail picThe other eatery in the vicinity is Restoran Pik Wah. “We have been in business for 23 years and our signature dish is Spanish pork ribs,” said Tan Boon Thong, one of the restaurant’s six shareholders.

He said a small plate of the delicacy is priced at RM70 while a larger portion suitable for 10 diners costs RM140.

According to him, most of his customers also enjoy Pik Wah’s Thai claypot “Bao” shark’s fin dish (RM138 per pot), sweet and sour crispy fish (RM40, RM80 and RM120 for small, medium and large plates respectively) and fried baked prawns with black sauce (current seasonal price is RM190 for 1kg).

“The Japanese black pepper fried rice is also popular here. It costs RM20 per plate (for one person) and RM60 for a larger serving. As for dessert, many often order the Chinese pancake (RM12) and red bean soup (RM6),” he said.

Then there is the other Chinese outlet ST Restaurant (KL) Sdn Bhd. Located just below Chin Woo Stadium, the restaurant is fairly new, having opened just two months ago. Its most sought-after dish is the roast goose which some say is better than the ones served in restaurants in Hong Kong, a place famous for the exotic fare.

A whole roasted goose is tagged at RM268 at ST Restaurant. The fish soup here also comes highly recommended. It is priced between RM48 and RM128 depending on size and fish type.

There is also the Chinese tea prawns, said to be a classic Oriental dish, tagged at RM68 per serving.

Another favourite is the Hong Kong-style crab dish which costs RM48 a plate. However, customers are required to place their order for this at least a day in advance to ensure freshness.

Getting there — Shaikh Corner

From the station: Take Exit A to Jalan Hang Jebat. Turn right and walk on for about 600 metres, until you come to Lorong Hang Jebat. Shaikh Corner is on this street.

Restoran Pik Wah

From the station: Take Exit A. Turn right and walk for about 500 metres until you see a prominent signboard of the restaurant. It is on the lower ground floor of Wisma MABA on Jalan Hang Jebat.

ST Restaurant

From the station: Take Exit A. Turn and walk towards Lorong Hang Jebat. ST Restaurant is diagonally across this street.