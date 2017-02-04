Last updated Saturday, February 04, 2017 2:53 pm GMT+8

Delectable dark chocolate banana muffins (VIDEO)

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 4 ― The good people at Goodful have done it again. Here’s a quick and easy recipe for delicious-looking muffins. It won’t take you long to whip up something that’ll leave your guests wanting more.

Try out these dark chocolate banana bread muffins. ― Screenshot from YouTubeTry out these dark chocolate banana bread muffins. ― Screenshot from YouTubeIngredients

3 ripe bananas

2 eggs, beaten

½ cup Greek yogurt

½ cup almond milk

½ cup maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup wheat flour

½ cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup dark chocolate chips

Method

1. Peel and mash the bananas in a bowl.

2. Add in the eggs and stir to mix evenly.

3. Pour in the yogurt, almond milk, maple syrup and vanilla extract. Stir to combine.

4. Add in the flour, baking powder and salt. Mix well.

5. Pour in the chocolate chips and stir.

6. Pour mixture into a greased muffin tray.

7. Bake in a preheated oven set at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes.

