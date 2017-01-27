Daniel Humm to open another restaurant in New York

Eleven Madison Park Restaurant chef Daniel Humm — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 27 — Triple Michelin-starred chef Daniel Humm, whose restaurant Eleven Madison Park is currently ranked the world's third best restaurant, has announced plans to open a sprawling new casual restaurant in New York's Financial District.

Humm's latest project is set to be a 7,000 square-foot dining space that will occupy the Westfield World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan.

The opening will mark the latest major culinary attraction to the retail and dining complex which is already home to some of the biggest gastronomic names in the city, including Mario Batali with Eataly, Daniel Boulud's Epicerie Boulud, and Lobster Press by Marc Forgione.

A London restaurant that has been named the best steakhouse in the UK, “Hawksmoor” is also set to open its doors in Westfield.

Meanwhile, the opening of a new casual restaurant is the latest expansion for Humm as a burgeoning chef and restaurateur, who together with his business partner Will Guidara operates some of New York's hottest dining destinations between Eleven Madison Park and The NoMad.

The pair is about to open their first casual restaurant Made Nice in New York, and are planning to open a NoMad spin-off in Los Angeles later this year.

Another Vegas restaurant is also in the works and is set to open in 2018.

Humm's flagship restaurant Eleven Madison Parks holds three stars and is currently ranked third on the UK-based ranking World's 50 Best Restaurants.

Humm's casual restaurant at Westfield is slated to open in 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews