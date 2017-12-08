Culinary event Tiffin Food Court postponed

Billed as an 'experiential food event', Tiffin Food Court was to have been held in a 30,000 square feet disused warehouse in Sungai Way Free Trade Industrial Zone. — Picture via Instagram/tiffineventKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The much-awaited Tiffin Food Court which was slated to start today and run over three weekends has been postponed.

Billed as an “experiential food event’, it was to have been held in a 30,000 square feet disused warehouse in Sungai Way Free Trade Industrial Zone and feature many different food vendors.

In a press statement today, Freeform Sdn Bhd — the organisers of the event — said its decision in postponing the event was made to comply with “newly raised queries by the authorities regarding the three-weekend food court in the zone.”

“In response to this, the team is working very closely with relevant government bodies to reach a mutually beneficial arrangement that will bring Tiffin’s celebration of food and more to life.

“Consulting regulatory bodies in an effort to comply with laws and regulations that vary from venue to venue, is part of our due diligence,” said the statement.

When contacted, a Freeform employee said she could not give any additional information on the postponement except what was given in the press statement.

Customers who have purchased pre-loaded wrist tags via Eventbrite may opt to hold onto their tickets until further announcements or ask for a refund at rsvp@tiffin.my .

All they have to do is present proof of purchase and contact details.