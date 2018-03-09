Copycats beware! Nasi Kak Wook promises to sue brand name imitators

The Nasi Kak Wook served at the popular Kota Baru eatery. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Norhaidan IbrahimKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Imitation may be the sincerest form of flattery, but to the heirs of popular eatery Nasi Kak Wook it isn’t when their brand name is used without their consent.

Lawyer Zahari Affendi Abdul Kadir who represents the family of the rice dish created in Kota Baru, Kelantan said 10 establishments in the national capital have been served legal notices to stop using the brand to sell their imitation products, Malay daily Harian Metro reported today.

“We discussed and the heirs of Nasi Kak Wook are giving these business owners three months from now to change their names before sterner action is taken,” he was quoted as saying.

The paper also cited Mastura Ibrahim, daughter of Nasi Kak Wook founder the late Mek Wook Hassan, as clarifying that there are only six outlets of the family-owned eatery and that they are all located in Kelantan.

“This is an inherited business that has never opened elsewhere and if there are, they are imitators,” she was quoted as telling a news conference in Kota Baru yesterday.

Nasi Kak Wook takes its name from Mek Wook Hassan, the woman who first served it up in Kampung Lundang, Kota Baru in the 1970s.

She died about eight years ago, but her heirs applied for a patent to the brand name and recipe in early 2016 for the dish of fluffy white rice served with a light creamy gravy, along with sambal belacan and chopped pieces of turmeric fried chicken

Their outlets in Kelantan can be identified with their logo that features the late Kak Wook’s image.