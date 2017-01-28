Clucky cookies for Year of the Rooster

Wong’s cheesy pineapple tarts feature gold heart-shaped sprinkles as feet and red heart-shaped sprinkles for the chicken’s comb. — Picture courtesy of I BakePETALING JAYA — Those who celebrate Chinese New Year are always on the lookout to bring something different to the table, rather literally. As we ring in the year of the fire rooster, home bakers are firing up tray after tray of rooster cookies that will definitely stand out in one’s cookie corner.

Home bakers Lidia Law, 36 and Carol Wong, 56 are just two of the many creative cooks whose baked goods have been flying off the shelves.

Law, a housewife, first tried her hands at making rooster butter cookies when her sister-in-law suggested the idea and soon after, the Kuching native designed her very own rooster cookies. The best-selling butter cookies are meticulously handmade — heart-shaped candy sprinkles are used for the chicken’s comb and feet while two black sesame seeds make the eyes. Law has sold about 150 bottles and even had to reject at least 100 orders because it was all too overwhelming.

“To churn out one bottle of the rooster cookies requires at least one hour, as each and every piece is handmade and I’ve got only a pair of hands — luckily my husband helps me,” said Law.

Though the recent price hikes have inevitably affected everyone, Law said the rooster cookies are slightly more expensive to make compared to her other baked goods such as pineapple tarts, Sarawakian kueh momo and almond chocolate chip cookies.

“Cost-wise, it is a little higher compared to some of my other cookies but I still want to make it affordable for everyone,” said Law who has not increased the price of her biscuits for the past three years.

She and her husband used to work in the food and beverage (F&B) industry so they are familiar with what customers are looking for.

“Customers are always looking for something new,” said Law who plans to make creative canine cookies for 2018’s year of the dog.

Carol Wong, 56, started accepting orders for her chick cheesy pineapple tarts three weeks ago. She has since made 1,200 pieces and had to stop taking orders when she could not cope with the overwhelming response.

The Petaling Jaya-based part-time baker started selling cakes and cookies in June last year and has noticed that baking ingredients are more costly now. Although rooster cookies cost more to make and has a higher price tag at RM1.05 per piece, Wong said people were willing to pay more.

“It’s more expensive to make the rooster cookies as we have to buy the extra decorations for the comb and feet which are heart sprinkles. People are willing to pay more as they love the cute rooster design,” said Wong, who is also known as I Bake on Facebook.

Compared to regular cookies and biscuits, Wong spends an extra half an hour on a batch of 50 chicken cookies.

“You have to use the dough to shape the beak and wings, put on the sesame seeds for the eyes, insert heart sprinkles for the comb and feet — it’s really a lot of work compared to regular cookies,” she quipped.

Wong said that creative cookies were a hit among the younger generation and like Law, she agreed that customers are always drawn to something different.