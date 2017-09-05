Chromed-glass wine bottle debuts as world first

Tank Garage Winery's Chrome Dreams. — Tank Garage Winery pic via AFPSAN FRANCISCO, Sept 5 — Vintage car fanatics who also happen to be wine lovers, take note: A California winery has launched what they're calling the world's first chromed-glass wine bottle in homage to the classic American automobile.

To twin its history as a former service station in the 1930s and its second life as a winery, Tank Garage Winery has debuted a limited edition, chromed-glass bottle with mirrored surface, embellished with a wing-wheeled emblem that evokes vintage cars and American metalwork.

Described as their love letter to the classic American automobile, Chrome Dreams was the result of a year's worth of work with a packaging manufacturer, perfecting the proprietary chroming process.

Resin seals are formed and imported from Italy.

In evocative prose that waxes nostalgic about a time when cars weren't just cars but symbols of "America's greatest hopes and dreams" at a time when the world was disconnected, "living pump-to-pump with the windows rolled down."

"We went back to a time when cars weren't just cars, but artful vessels of freedom, carrying the American dream westward across Route 66," reads the description.

Bottles house a 2015 red wine blend, made of 87 per cent Cabernet Sauvignon, 8 per cent Cabernet Franc and 5 per cent Petite Sirah, for a wine layered with aromas of crème de cassis, vanilla and caramel, with hints of bay leaf and star anise in the background, says the winery.

It's not a big stretch to twin luxury cars with premium wine.

Classic convertible wine tours in antique cars have become increasingly popular from Napa Valley, to France.

Another car-inspired winery is Red Truck Wines in Sonoma, California.

Chrome Dreams will be produced in a limited run of 500 cases and each bottle will retail for US$75 (RM320). — AFP-Relaxnews