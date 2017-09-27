Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

China’s ‘office chef’ a hit with online foodies (VIDEO)

Wednesday September 27, 2017
12:07 AM GMT+8

Ms Yeah demonstrates to make an egg roll with a hair curler in Hong Kong September 14, 2017. — Reuters picMs Yeah demonstrates to make an egg roll with a hair curler in Hong Kong September 14, 2017. — Reuters picHONG KONG, Sept 26 — China’s latest online star uses everyday office equipment to cook pancakes, hot pot and even flame-grilled fish at her desk.

The 23-year-old, who goes by the name of “Ms Yeah”, began uploading her quirky cooking videos to Weibo, China’s microblogging service, in January.

She found new fans outside her home country when she posted videos on YouTube, which is blocked in mainland China.

“I think I spend all of my spare time watching her videos,” Kenny Dilian, a fan from Indonesia, told Reuters Television during a YouTube FanFest in Hong Kong.

In one video, Ms Yeah uses an iron to grill strips of beef on her desk. In another, she cooks hot pot inside a water dispenser.

Dilian said his favourite video shows her dismantling a computer processing unit and using the metal shell with a candle inside to cook a Chinese pancake.

“She always has something new in the video. Sometimes it makes he laugh so hard,” he said.

Dilian was among a group of hardcore fans who lined up to meet Ms Yeah at the FanFest, where she performed a live show.

Aside from finding creative ways to cook using office equipment, Ms Yeah also insists the videos have no narration.

"Everyone watches the video in silence, so foodies from all over the world can understand what we are doing,” she said. — Reuters

