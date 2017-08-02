Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Eat/Drink

Chefs Michel and Alain Roux to open new restaurant in England

Wednesday August 2, 2017
11:32 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Bandar Baharu lures the crowds with its BlackthornsThe Edit: Bandar Baharu lures the crowds with its Blackthorns

The Edit: Chinese man pays US$10,000 for vintage Macallan whisky shotThe Edit: Chinese man pays US$10,000 for vintage Macallan whisky shot

The Edit: John Boyega talks Princess Leia’s farewell in ‘The Last Jedi’The Edit: John Boyega talks Princess Leia’s farewell in ‘The Last Jedi’

The Edit: Check out this hilarious honest trailer for cult classic ‘Point Break’The Edit: Check out this hilarious honest trailer for cult classic ‘Point Break’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Roux family: (from left to right) Alain Roux, Michel Roux Jr, Michel Roux Sr and Albert Roux. — AFP picThe Roux family: (from left to right) Alain Roux, Michel Roux Jr, Michel Roux Sr and Albert Roux. — AFP picLONDON, Aug 2 — The first chef to win three Michelin stars in the UK, Michel Roux (senior), is embarking on a new gastronomic endeavor alongside his son Alain, who runs the family’s flagship establishment in Bray.

Michel and Alain Roux have announced to the British media plans to open a new restaurant within a residential development in the village of Taplow, Buckinghamshire, to the northwest of Greater London. The development will feature 139 residential properties and a 60-unit care home, as well as the new restaurant.

Michel Roux (senior), promises that the new restaurant will be completely different from the other establishments run by the family, a legendary clan in the field of fine dining in the UK. Several big-name chefs, such as Gordon Ramsay, have learned their trade alongside the Roux family.

The new restaurant, called “Roux at Skindles,” is scheduled to open in fall 2018, close to the family’s flagship eatery, the “Waterside Inn,” located in Bray since 1972. The Waterside Inn has three Michelin stars. It has maintained its triple-star rating for longer than any restaurant in England. The restaurant is currently helmed by Michel Roux’s son Alain.

The Roux family gained their first Michelin star in London with “Le Gavroche,” currently headed by Michel Roux Jr, Michel Roux’s nephew. The first star was awarded in 1974, seven years after the restaurant opened on the British capital’s Lower Sloane Street. “Le Gavroche,” which now has two Michelin stars, is currently located on Upper Brook Street in Mayfair. — AFP-Relaxnews

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline