Chefs Michel and Alain Roux to open new restaurant in England

The Roux family: (from left to right) Alain Roux, Michel Roux Jr, Michel Roux Sr and Albert Roux. — AFP picLONDON, Aug 2 — The first chef to win three Michelin stars in the UK, Michel Roux (senior), is embarking on a new gastronomic endeavor alongside his son Alain, who runs the family’s flagship establishment in Bray.

Michel and Alain Roux have announced to the British media plans to open a new restaurant within a residential development in the village of Taplow, Buckinghamshire, to the northwest of Greater London. The development will feature 139 residential properties and a 60-unit care home, as well as the new restaurant.

Michel Roux (senior), promises that the new restaurant will be completely different from the other establishments run by the family, a legendary clan in the field of fine dining in the UK. Several big-name chefs, such as Gordon Ramsay, have learned their trade alongside the Roux family.

The new restaurant, called “Roux at Skindles,” is scheduled to open in fall 2018, close to the family’s flagship eatery, the “Waterside Inn,” located in Bray since 1972. The Waterside Inn has three Michelin stars. It has maintained its triple-star rating for longer than any restaurant in England. The restaurant is currently helmed by Michel Roux’s son Alain.

The Roux family gained their first Michelin star in London with “Le Gavroche,” currently headed by Michel Roux Jr, Michel Roux’s nephew. The first star was awarded in 1974, seven years after the restaurant opened on the British capital’s Lower Sloane Street. “Le Gavroche,” which now has two Michelin stars, is currently located on Upper Brook Street in Mayfair. — AFP-Relaxnews