Cheetos-themed restaurant from Anne Burrell opening in New York

Cheetos will be reimagined as hot meals, such as the Flamin' Hot Limon Chicken Tacos. — Pic courtesy of CheetosNEW YORK, Aug 9 — A Cheetos-themed restaurant, helmed by celebrity chef Anne Burrell, is set to open in New York next week that will serve everything from Cheetos-crusted deep-fried pickles, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos mac-and-cheese, and Cheetos-crusted cheesecake.

For three days, a cloud of cheesy, orange-colored dust will hang over a pop-up dubbed The Spotted Cheetah in New York, where the snack food with a cult following will be reinvented as hot meals by celebrity chef Burrell.

It’s not the first time Cheetos have appeared on a restaurant menu. Last year, Burger King debuted Mac ‘n’ Cheetos, deep-fried macaroni and cheese sticks coated in Cheetos dust, along with Cheetos Chicken Fries.

Experimental at-home cooks are likewise known to top everything from sushi, bagels and pizza with Cheetos.

At The Spotted Cheetah, Burrell legitimizes the concept with a full three-course menu. For starters, guests can choose from Cheetos-crusted fried pickles, meatballs, and a Cheetos grilled cheese and tomato soup.

Taking cues from BK’s Cheetos macaroni-and-cheese, the Flamin’ Hot and White Cheddar Mac n’ Cheetos is made with White Cheddar Cheetos, bacon, jalapenos, Cheetos and Flamin’ Hot Chipotle Ranch.

Other main dishes include chicken Milanese, nachos, and chicken tacos, all made with various Cheetos flavors.

To cap off the meal, Cheetos Sweetos—cinnamon-flavored sugar puffs—are used to make cheesecake, cookies and apple crepes.

Cheetos has Doritos to thank for launching the trend of using junk food in meals: Taco Bell’s wildly successful Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos made with Doritos chips became the biggest menu item launch in the brand’s history.

In other snack food news, Kellogg’s has also announced that they will be closing their cereal café in Time Square to prepare for a grand opening at a bigger, undisclosed location in downtown New York.

Kellogg’s NYC closes August 13.

The Spotted Cheetah pop-up runs August 15-17. — AFP-Relaxnews