Cheers! Kelsey Grammer poised to launch first beer Faith American Ale

Kelsey Grammer is another celebrity going into the beer brewing business. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 29 — Actor Kelsey Grammer, best known as Dr. Frasier Crane, is tapping his roots as TV’s most popular psychologist barfly to open his own brewery.

Only this time instead of drinking the suds, he’ll be producing it, and instead of Boston—home of the iconic bar Cheers—the brewery will be in upstate New York.

During an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan this week, the Frasier star revealed that the brewery’s first beer, Faith American Ale—named after his youngest daughter—will be released soon, once they’ve cleared water management issues.

“We’re working on it. It’s very hard because it’s in a watershed, so you have to do a lot of stuff for water treatment, waste disposal, all that stuff,” he said. “And it’s important so we’re doing that.”

During the interview, he revealed the brewery sits on a plot of land in Delaware County where he used to visit his grandfather as a boy during Thanksgiving. He purchased the land 25 years ago.

“I always wanted to return this particular place to a sense of a thriving community that would lift everybody up a little bit, so it’s coming.”

Grammer isn’t the first celebrity to parlay his fame into the beer business.

Modern Family star Ty Burrell opened a Bavarian-style beer garden in his hometown of Salt Lake City in 2014 called Beer Bar, while the sibling boy band The Hanson Brothers produce a beer they’ve fittingly named MmmHops. — AFP-Relaxnews