Check out Dominique Ansel’s version of Singapore chilli crab

TOKYO, Sept 4 — If you thought that you’ve had Singapore chilli crab, wait till you get a load of the version being offered by Dominique Ansel Bakery (DAB) in Tokyo’s Omotesando.
The limited-edition Singaporean “Crab” Dessert is part of the Singapore: Inside Out event, a travelling showcase of the country’s creative and artistic talents hosted by the Singapore Tourism Board.
The initiative memorably teamed up with Shake Shack for a sambal-based cheeseburger and ondeh ondeh shake when it took place in New York in 2015.
This time round, DAB’s Singapore crab is a collaboration between Malcolm Lee of Michelin-starred Candlenut restaurant in Singapore and Ansel who holds the title of 2017’s World’s Best Pastry Chef and is the creator of the cronut.
What an incredible experience to be able to collaborate with @dominiqueansel on this chilli crab dessert in Tokyo. It was surely a challenging project for us, and it was all only possible with the hard work of our pastry team (Adredna, Nani, Choon, Wanting) and chef @aw1115 and the whole team @dabjapan, not forgetting Brandon from STB who was the coordinator / coffee provider / server / everything else. It was really fun to work together and meet up with everyone! Till next time!
In a nice touch, the crab is served with a wooden hammer that you use to crack open the chocolate shell.
The claws are filled with mango mousse, while the body is actually coconut-flavoured panna cotta cream and pandan jelly.
The crab sits on pieces of mango and tapioca pearls that are designed to look like crab eggs.
And like any proper crab meal, the Singaporean “Crab” Dessert doesn’t come cheap.
It is available for ¥2,400 (RM93) until September 10.