Check out Dominique Ansel’s version of Singapore chilli crab

The sweet version even comes with its own wooden hammer. — Picture via Instagram.com/DominiqueAnselBakeryTokyoTOKYO, Sept 4 — If you thought that you’ve had Singapore chilli crab, wait till you get a load of the version being offered by Dominique Ansel Bakery (DAB) in Tokyo’s Omotesando.

The limited-edition Singaporean “Crab” Dessert is part of the Singapore: Inside Out event, a travelling showcase of the country’s creative and artistic talents hosted by the Singapore Tourism Board.

The initiative memorably teamed up with Shake Shack for a sambal-based cheeseburger and ondeh ondeh shake when it took place in New York in 2015.

This time round, DAB’s Singapore crab is a collaboration between Malcolm Lee of Michelin-starred Candlenut restaurant in Singapore and Ansel who holds the title of 2017’s World’s Best Pastry Chef and is the creator of the cronut.

In a nice touch, the crab is served with a wooden hammer that you use to crack open the chocolate shell.

The claws are filled with mango mousse, while the body is actually coconut-flavoured panna cotta cream and pandan jelly.

The crab sits on pieces of mango and tapioca pearls that are designed to look like crab eggs.

And like any proper crab meal, the Singaporean “Crab” Dessert doesn’t come cheap.

It is available for ¥2,400 (RM93) until September 10.