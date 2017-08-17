Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Celebrity creations for Cheetos at The Spotted Leopard, NY (VIDEO)

Thursday August 17, 2017
08:50 AM GMT+8

Tools

NEW YORK, Aug 17 — Chester Cheetah went classy for three days as a Cheetos-themed restaurant, The Spotted Cheetah, came to life in New York on Tuesday.

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell was tapped to create her 11-item menu, including dessert. When asked what some of her favorites were?

"I mean, Cheetos meatballs, hello. I mean clearly, I had to do, I had to do, a grilled cheese and tomato soup," she said. "But I mean, Cheetos make everyone happy."

Cheetos Meatballs are set on a table at The Spotted Cheetah, a Cheetos-themed restaurant, in New York August 16, 2017. — Reuters picCheetos Meatballs are set on a table at The Spotted Cheetah, a Cheetos-themed restaurant, in New York August 16, 2017. — Reuters picRyan Matiyow, senior director of marketing at Doritos & Cheetos brands, said the pop-up was fully booked in less than six hours for all of its three days.

Fans were able to chow down on items such as Cheetos Grilled Cheese + Tomato Soup, Purrfectly Fried Green Tomatoes, Flamin' Hot and White Cheddar Mac N' Cheetos, Spicy Cheetos Nachos and desserts like Cheetos Sweetos Crusted Cheesecake, Cheetos Sweetos Sweet and Salty Cookies and White Cheddar Cheetos and Cheetos Sweetos Apple Crepes.

The Spotted Cheetah will be open through today. — Reuters

