Celebrity chef Rick Bayless brings a taste of Mexico to Craftsy

Celebrity chef Rick Bayless has devised a three-hour video lesson covering what he describes as authentic south-of-the-border recipes, which has been filmed in his own home kitchen. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Feb 1 ― Award-winning chef Rick Bayless is the latest big name to join the Culinary All-Stars cookery series.

As well as tips and guidance, his course promises 15 individual recipes for things as simple as guacamole to homemade mole sauce. And because the class is hosted online, subscribers can ask the chef questions directly via email, rather than having to crowdsource queries through the wider web.

“It's our privilege to offer a personal experience with Rick to our users,” said John Levisay, co-founder and CEO of Craftsy. “Craftsy was founded to provide accessible, high-quality online content for those interested in pursuing creative education from the comfort of their own homes.” ― AFP-Relaxnews