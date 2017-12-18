Celebrity chef Batali lampooned for ‘cinnamon roll’ apology

Celebrity chef Mario Batali talks during an interview with Reuters at his latest restaurant, Del Posto, in New York April 11, 2006. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Dec 18 — Accused of sexual harassment by several women recently, celebrity chef Mario Batali has been quick to issue apologies, but left many infuriated with his most recent statement.

In an online newsletter, Batali acknowledged his “many mistakes” and expressed regret for disappointing “my friends, my family, my fans and my team”.

“My behaviour was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility,” Batali wrote. “I will work every day to regain your respect and trust.”

After the signature, Batali inexplicably ended with the postscript: “PS. In case you’re searching for a holiday-inspired breakfast, these Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls are a fan favorite.”

Cue Internet outrage, with social media users lampooning the awkward apology, labelling it meaningless and tone-deaf.

Mario Batali's "apology" to his fans (not his victims) ends with:



"ps. in case you're searching for a holiday-inspired breakfast, these Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls are a fan favorite."https://t.co/QwmHWndqzN pic.twitter.com/AIwLfVTQsY — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) December 16, 2017

Mario Batali's apology to the people who might stop spending money on his brand including a cinnamon bun recipe was worse than tone deaf. It was insulting to his victims.



Real remorse comes with rehabilitative action, not pun fodder. #disgusted — Jaira McClain (@JairaMcClain) December 17, 2017

My Mario Batali Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls are complete and they taste hollow and meaningless! pic.twitter.com/Su7r7AALdJ — amy wood (@amy_wood) December 17, 2017

I genuinely thought that “Mario Batali includes a cinnamon roll recipe in his sexual harassment apology” was an onion gag. My bad. 2017 gonna 2017. — Ben Novack (@titlecharacter) December 16, 2017

Plugging a recipe right after apologising for sexually inappropriate behaviour?

Way to go on keeping it classy, Batali.