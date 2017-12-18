Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Rain

Celebrity chef Batali lampooned for ‘cinnamon roll’ apology

Celebrity chef Mario Batali talks during an interview with Reuters at his latest restaurant, Del Posto, in New York April 11, 2006. — Reuters picCelebrity chef Mario Batali talks during an interview with Reuters at his latest restaurant, Del Posto, in New York April 11, 2006. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Dec 18 — Accused of sexual harassment by several women recently, celebrity chef Mario Batali has been quick to issue apologies, but left many infuriated with his most recent statement.

In an online newsletter, Batali acknowledged his “many mistakes” and expressed regret for disappointing “my friends, my family, my fans and my team”.

“My behaviour was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility,” Batali wrote. “I will work every day to regain your respect and trust.”       

After the signature, Batali inexplicably ended with the postscript: “PS. In case you’re searching for a holiday-inspired breakfast, these Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls are a fan favorite.”

Cue Internet outrage, with social media users lampooning the awkward apology, labelling it meaningless and tone-deaf.

 

 

 

Plugging a recipe right after apologising for sexually inappropriate behaviour?

Way to go on keeping it classy, Batali.

