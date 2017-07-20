Canadian supermart offers produce from its rooftop garden

MONTREAL, July 20 — A Montreal supermarket yesterday began selling organic fruits and vegetables grown on its roof, a first in Canada.

The vegetable garden covers more than 2,300 square meters (24,750 feet) of an IGA supermarket in a Montreal suburb. About 30 varieties of organic fruits and vegetables will be on sale until colder weather sets in, the chain said.

The water used to irrigate the garden comes from the supermarket's dehumidification system.

Eight beehives also have been installed on the roof, with the aim of gathering as many as 600 jars of honey for sale.

The rooftop garden will enable vegetables to be cultivated with the “greatest care for the environment,” said supermarket co-owner Richard Duchemin. — AFP-Relaxnews