Can you eat 13 plates of Hokkien mee in 20 minutes? (VIDEO)

Feeling hungry? Probably not as hungry as Singapore professional eater, Zermatt Neo. — Screengrab from YouTubeSINGAPORE, July 18 — We’ve all heard of Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest that takes place every year on July 4 and Japan’s ramen queens.

Now meet Singapore professional eater Zermatt Neo, the reigning champion of Food League Singapore, one of Singapore’s renowned food challenge organisers.

In a new clip, Neo shows off his eating prowess by laying waste to 13 plates of Hokkien mee in just under 20 minutes. (That’s about 4kg-worth of unctuous goodness, by the way.)

According to Coconuts Singapore, the noodles were provided by one of Singapore’s best purveyors of the dish: Geylang Lorong 29 Hokkien Mee.

Neo has chalked up other eating feats under his belt, including decimating 4kg of chicken rice in under 30 minutes, and 92 chicken wings in under eight minutes during a contest, according to AsiaOne.

Watch him in action below: