British dudes make jalebi and try out Indian desserts (VIDEO)

LONDON, Jan 31 — Love sticky sweet jalebi? Learn how to make it at home with this recipe from Sortedfood.

The jalebi dough is made from flour and yoghurt, then fried in ghee and immersed in sugary syrup for a few seconds. Find the full recipe here.

Learn how to make Indian sweet jalebi from Chef Ben. — Picture via YouTube/SortedfoodWhile you might find an Englishman teaching you how to make an Indian dessert odd, don’t miss the part where Ben also introduces a variety of Indian treats to his friends in the second half of the video.

Watch as the Sortedfood team tries various Indian desserts like burfi, gulab jamun, rasgulla (it’s squeaky!), kulfi and mukhwas and give their verdict.

Which of these sweet treats are your favourite?