Binge on these addictive salted egg yolk crisps

Warning! It may be hard to stop at just one of these salted egg yolk potato crisps (from left to right): Boss salted egg yolk crisps, Kintry Food Company salted egg yolk potato crisps and Hou Sek salted egg potato chips. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPETALING JAYA, March 4 — Hatched up by food lovers, salted egg yolk crisps are an umami (and cholesterol) bomb. Take one crisp coated with salted egg yolk and we reckon, you won’t stop eating them until every last crisp is gone. So shake well and snack away with these brands:

Boss Salted Egg Chips

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bosschips-1378767175512879/

If you’re looking for convenience, this homegrown brand is stocked up in many spots around the Klang Valley. It is also fast expanding all over Malaysia and so far you can get them at Sabah, Johor, Ipoh, Penang, Terengganu, Pahang and Melaka.

You can even score free delivery if you stock up 12 tubs and more, within the Klang Valley area.

They may look deceptively simple but each chip is coated with salted egg yolk sauce. These preservative-free chips are sold in a plastic container making it easier to store longer since it is airtight but we reckon it may be a pointless exercise as most customers report eating them in one go!

Each container is sold for RM25.

Kintry Food Company

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KintryCo/

If you prefer a lighter taste of salted egg yolk, this brand is perfect for you. Made in small batches, the thinly sliced crisps are made from Russet potatoes complete with the potato skin.

It’s generously tossed with crumbled salted egg yolk and curry leaves. A packet is sold for RM15 at selected outlets in Kuala Lumpur.

Hou Sek Gourmet Snacks

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/housekgourmetsnacks/

For those who prefer an incredibly spicy, savoury kick to their snacks, this is the best brand. Each crisp is liberally coated with salted egg yolk sauce and accompanied with crispy curry leaves.

Started this year, the brand also offers crispy fish skin in two flavours: original and coated with salted egg yolk. If you love crunchy fish skin, you will be happy to discover that each piece of fish skin is coated generously with salted egg yolk.

There’s a slight burning heat to each crispy bite with the addition of curry leaves. The snacks are sold in 120-gram packets and can be ordered via their Facebook page.

The salted egg yolk crisps are sold for RM21 while the salted egg yolk fish skin is RM23. If you prefer the original fish skin, it is available at RM15 per packet.