Bid adieu to 2016 with some of the top wines of the year

The Soalheiro Primeiras Vinhas Vinho Verde 2015 is 'astoundingly subtle and complex' for its US$26 (RM116.60) price tag. ― AFP pic

Still in holiday party mode? It's not too late to sample some of the best wines of 2016.

With the curtain coming down on 2016, wine experts at both Food & Wine magazine and Decanter have compiled their lists of the best wines from the last year.

Check out a selection of their picks, which will make for an infallible hostess gift or New Year's Eve tipple.

Dönnhoff, GG Niederhäuser Hermannshöhle 2014

Decanter 97/100 points

Produced from vines grown in stony, weathered volcanic soils, slate and sandstone, this Riesling from the Nahe region of the Doennhoff estate in Germany got top marks from wine tasters at Decanter. The winemaker's tasting notes describe the Riesling ― which is fermented and matured in stainless steel vats and large oak barrels ― as fresh, defined and elegant with a tingling minerality.

Ruggabellus, Efferus 2013

Decanter 96/100 points

This Grenache-Syrah-Mourvedre blend from the Barossa valley in Australia is described as an aromatic red with succulently textured blackberry fruits and gentle peppery notes and “... a rich plum and damson appeal and sinewy texture that's well-crafted in a distinctive expression of the blend.”

Soalheiro Primeiras Vinhas Vinho Verde 2015

Food & Wine magazine's executive wine editor Ray Isle described this Portuguese vinho verde as “astoundingly subtle and complex” for its US$26 (RM116.60) price tag, thanks to grapes grown from 30-year-old vines. “It's a serious, age-worthy white,” he says, with plenty of vinho verde's characteristically ebullient, youthful appeal.

NV Champagne Savart Premier Cru L'Ouverture

In a champagne tasting, this non-vintage brut beat out 50 other contenders to become Isle's favorite bottle of bubbly, perfect for sipping on New Year's Eve. The 100 per cent pinot noir champagne comes from a small 10-acre estate helmed by a former professional football player, Frederic Savart. “Thrillingly precise, suggestive of wet stones and lemon zest (in the best possible way), it's the kind of Champagne that reacquaints you with why you love the stuff so much.” ― AFP-Relaxnews