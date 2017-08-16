Belgian town cooks giant omelette amid egg scare

Members of the worldwide fraternity of the omelette prepare a traditional giant omelette made with 10,000 eggs in Malmedy, Belgium August 16, 2017. — Reuters picMALMEDY (Belgium), Aug 16 — A Belgian town honoured its 22-year-old tradition of making a giant omelette yesterday amid an egg contamination scare, cooking 10,000 eggs in a pan four metres wide.

Millions of chicken eggs have been pulled from European supermarket shelves as a result of the scare over the use of the insecticide fipronil, which is forbidden in the food chain and can cause organ damage in humans.

Hundreds of people gathered in the eastern Belgian city of Malmedy undeterred by the scare and the president of the local branch of the giant omelette fraternity, Benedicte Mathy, said she was confident yesterday’s dish was safe to eat.

Under a timid Belgian sun and with music playing they tucked into the giant omelette cooked over an open fire by “The World Fraternity of Knights of the Giant Omelette”, which was created in 1973. — Reuters