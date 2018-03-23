Behold the new Starbucks Crystal Ball dessert drink

Starbucks Crystal Ball Frappuccino 2018. — AFP picSAN FRANCISCO, March 23 — For its next drinkable sugar bomb, Starbucks has created the dessert drink equivalent of the fortune cookie.

After their Unicorn and Zombie Frappuccinos comes the Crystal Ball Frappuccino, created to tell the drinker’s fortune through soothsaying candy gems.

Made with a crème-based Frappuccino infused with peach flavor, and turquoise sprinkles, the ‘magic happens’ when the drink is sprinkled with candy gems that reveal one of three colors: blue, green and purple.

Blue is supposed to foretell adventure, green predict good luck, and purple augur magic, “wonder and enchantment.”

Though neither the drinker, nor the barista, will know what the future holds until the candies hit the whipped cream, one thing the crystal ball does guarantee is a sugar rush: a 16 oz drink contains 380 calories and 55g of sugar.

With a limited run of a few days between March 22-26, it would come as no surprise if the Crystal Ball Frappuccino creates the same kind of frenzied demand as its predecessor the Unicorn Latte — a complicated recipe that was dreaded by many a Starbucks barista.

The drink will be available in the US, Canada and Mexico. — AFP-Relaxnews