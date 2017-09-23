Becks gets true taste of Malaysia

Beckham waves to the crowd as he leaves Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — David Beckham swapped the delights of English fish and chips for some good ol’ nasi lemak on a flying visit to Malaysia yesterday.

The retired football superstar got a taste of the national dish here as part of the AIA Healthy Living Tour.

The verdict?

Top drawer!

“I ate most of it! Some of my team we’re trying to dig in but I didn’t want to share,” he told Malay Mail.

“I’m a foodie and luckily as a player I was a footballer who never put on weight so I’d eat what I want during the off season.

“I love to venture out and try new foods, more so than ever now I’m not playing.”

A big fan of Asean, Beckham said he loves to visit the region to get an authentic taste of local delights.

He gushed over the nasi lemak: “The creaminess was amazing. I like spicy and coconut-flavoured foods.

“What’s great about it is that it’s so individual. Going to different cities, nothing tastes the same — a different spice, a different heat — even the meats taste different.

“Here it’s definitely the coconut flavour. It’s incredible, something you can’t recreate at home.”

Clearly impressed, he added: “There’s something about eating local food here that blows you away.”

Becks arrived at Pavilion mall around lunchtime where he was expected to sample three healthy versions of nasi lemak prepared by Meal in Box, dahmakan and The Good Co.

Running behind schedule, the tasting was moved to a nearby hotel where he got stuck during a brief respite as he dashed around the city.

It’s not known which restaurant’s nasi lemak he had the pleasure of wolfing down.

“It was difficult to tell if it was a healthier version because I’ve never had the traditional dish but it was pretty light, it didn’t

feel heavy.”

Asked if he was ready to try some more, he exhaled: “Without a doubt. I wish I was staying tonight,”

Speaking over empty boxes containing remnants of rice, chicken and condiments.

“I’d love to try different things. I’ll be back.”

Hundreds of fans descended on Pavilion hours before to catch a glimpse of the ex-England captain, whose glittering career began at Man United before moves to Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, Milan and Paris St Germain.

KL was the final stop on his AIA Healthy Living Tour which took him to Korea, Hong Kong, where he tried healthy mooncakes, and Singapore.

Beckham is relishing his role as global ambassador which gives him opportunity to travel, try new healthy foods as part of the ‘What’s Your Why?’ campaign.

The idea, rather than “preach” about the benefits of healthy living, questions one’s purpose for staying in good health.

It’s family for Beckham, who said he’ll hike twice a week during summers in Los Angeles with wife Victoria, sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper.

But food is no less important, said Masterchef Malaysia celebrity Datuk Fazley Yaakob.

Fazley was part of the tasting panel at Pavilion.

“Nasi lemak itself is a healthy breakfast. If you change the condiments around it, it can be healthier.”

Nasi lemak was nominated one of the healthiest in the world by Time magazine last year for its wholesome balance of carbohydrates and protein.

“It’s easy to do a healthy nasi lemak. Instead of using coconut cream use fresh milk and a bit of desicated coconut. And use lean meats.

“The flavour is there but with 80 per cent less fat.”

AIA chief marketing officer Eric Chang said restaurants had a big role to play in getting Malaysians eating healthier.

“There is a demand for healthy food in today’s market and that’s something restaurants can provide.

“You can eat something that tastes as good as the real thing. It’s not that difficult.”