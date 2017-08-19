Beastie Boys’ Mike D curates wine list for new restaurant in Hollywood

Mike D of the Beastie Boys is working on the wine list at chef April Bloomfield's Los Angeles restaurant. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 19 ― Beastie Boys member Mike Diamond has been tapped to work on the wine list at chef April Bloomfield's Los Angeles restaurant set to open next month.

The avid wine collector will be working with a sommelier to create the wine programme at The Hearth & Hound, the highly-anticipated restaurant from the chef behind New York's Spotted Pig, one of the city's hottest dining destinations even after 13 years.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Mike D as he's best known, said the wine list will be “accessible” and unpretentious.

“It's going to be a fun list,” he told Bloomberg.

“We are putting together a wine program that will get customers tasting things they might not taste. If you like California Syrah, I might point you towards a wine from another part of the world that's better value. We're going to pour half-bottles, so you can try different things.”

The wine menu will also include a reserve list that “digs deeper,” featuring rare vintages.

Mike D is not a random hire. The Hearth & Hound will occupy a former British pub and watering hole that attracted musicians like Guns & Roses, Metallica, The Smiths, Liam Gallagher and Damon Albarn.

Restaurant partner Ken Friedman also comes from the music industry, having managed The Smiths and worked with Clive Davis.

As for the food menu, Bloomfield said the menu will highlight local California produce, and feature a French rotisserie for roasting chicken, pigeons, ducks and maybe lamb.

Family-style dishes may also make appearances, along with hearty salads and glazed short ribs.

The opening date is set for September 22. ― AFP-Relaxnews