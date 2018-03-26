Discover Babe’s Japanese twist on tapas (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, March 26 — Forget fine dining, and try “fun dining” at Babe for a whimsical, unique dining experience.

Conceptualised by Michelin-starred chef Jeff Ramsey, Babe presents modern Japanese tapas or Japas.

With a view of Kuala Lumpur’s city skyline and Twin Towers, dining here feels special. Babe uses pristine produce including those farmed from their own rooftop garden, with fish and various seafood air-flown from Japan.

Try the Uni Taco Set for Babe’s unique approach to Japas, priced at RM120.

The ensemble features a light tempura nori taco shell with sea urchin brought in from Hokkaido, Japan.

It also includes the Layered Chicken Skin Char Siu made from more than 40 layers of chicken skin with the fat cooked out overnight, and Tai Chazuke, a kelp-marinated Japanese sea bream with toasted rice puffs and a burst of flavour from a sour plum sphere containing shiso and kelp tea. Get ready for an explosion of flavours in the Tai Chazuke.

The sense of adventure in Babe’s offerings is reflected in the Niku Jaga Set, priced at RM120.

The Niku Jaga may look like sushi but it is really seared premium Wagyu beef on a crunchy hollow bread shell, filled with potato mousse and onion jam.

The set also includes Babe-n-Dazs, made from roast foie gras and VSOP ice cream, sandwiched between two wafers imported from Japan and Chie’s Azabu Ikura Gohan, marinated salmon roe on warm, buttered sushi rice.

Dining at Babe means you get to enjoy the fabulous view Another must-try is the Kurozato Short Ribs Set for RM120.

The short ribs are braised in red wine, soy and Okinawa black sugar for 17 hours, with the braising liquid then cooked down to a sticky, sweet sauce that pairs well with purple potato puree and pickled mustard seeds.

It also comes with a Caesar Salad and 1,000-Year-Old Cedar Smoked Yellow-Tail Nigiri, which is Hamachi sushi smoked with ancient wood certified to be at least 1,000 years old from Yakushima island in Japan!

Keen to try these amazing dishes?

