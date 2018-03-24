Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Avant-garde restaurant Mugaritz to open 20th-anniversary season exploring creativity

Saturday March 24, 2018
Avant-garde restaurant Mugaritz in Spain’s Basque country marks its 20th anniversary this spring. — Picture courtesy of MugaritzAvant-garde restaurant Mugaritz in Spain’s Basque country marks its 20th anniversary this spring. — Picture courtesy of MugaritzMADRID, March 24 — Avant-garde restaurant Mugaritz in Spain’s Basque country, well-known in haute gastronomy circles for creating intellectually provocative dining experiences, marks its 20th anniversary this spring with a new season that will explore the notion of creativity. 

On April 11, chef Andoni Luis Aduriz will raise the curtain on the 20th season of his restaurant which is currently ranked No 9 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards. 

Every year, following a four-month R&D process that involves traveling, brainstorming and experimenting, Aduriz and his teams write the screenplay for new menus which, in the past, have explored everything from the pairing of food and music, to the interplay between sweet and savory flavors. 

This year, Aduriz has sought the insight of cognitive scientists to create a menu that seeks to help diners understand the creative process of a chef’s mind and the process of eating. 

The menu also expands upon an ongoing fascination at Mugaritz: The “unification of the solid and liquid becoming a single element, an indivisible composition.” 

Along with scientists, universities, and artists, the team also consulted illusionists for this year’s menu, promising some culinary wizardry. 

Aduriz himself has lectured at Harvard University and MIT as one of the boundary-pushing culinary creatives in contemporary gastronomy today. 

Meanwhile, galloping gourmands can get a preview of the 20th anniversary menu during a special dress rehearsal dinner on the eve of the restaurant’s opening April 11. 

The restaurant will select five winners (who can bring a dinner companion) to dine at the restaurant April 10. The contest is open until March 27. Details can be found at https://www.mugaritz.com. — AFP-Relaxnews

