Asia’s best bar 2017 in Singapore shares the perfect cocktail for summer brunches

Brunchin' cocktail from the Manhattan at The Regent Singapore Hotel — Picture courtesy of Regent Singapore Hotel/ManhattanSINGAPORE, July 16 — It’s the soundtrack of summer: Ice cubes clinking, effervescent bubbles fizzing and corks a-popping. To help jazz up your backyard barbecue or Sunday brunch, award-winning mixologist Philip Bischoff of Manhattan bar in Singapore shares his version of a Bloody Mary called Brunchin’, which spices up the traditional brunch cocktail with everything from HP sauce and Port wine, to caper berry vinegar. The Manhattan bar at The Regent Singapore Hotel was named best bar in Asia 2017, by the same organisers responsible for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Ingredients for “Brunchin’“

Rutte Celery Gin 45ml

Bloody Mary Mix 80ml

Lemon Juice 20ml

Port Wine 1 cup

Simple Syrup 15ml

Ingredients for Bloody Mary mix

Note: Recipe gives 1l of mix and leftovers can be kept in the fridge for 2-3 days.

Tomato Juice 1l

HP Sauce 20ml

Worcestershire Sauce 44ml

Celery Juice 20ml

Pepper 20ml

Salt 20ml

Horseradish 30ml

Sugar Syrup 30ml

Lemon Juice 20ml

Angostura Bitters 13 dashes

Caper Berry Vinegar 20ml

Method for Bloody Mary mix

1. Combine all ingredients and be sure to mix well.

Method for cocktail

2. Pour all ingredients in a shaker.

3. Dry shake without ice first and then shake with ice cubes until chilled.

4. Pour in a tall highball glass.

5. Add ice cubes.

6. Garnish with dehydrated vegetable chips. — AFP-Relaxnews