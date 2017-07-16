Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Asia’s best bar 2017 in Singapore shares the perfect cocktail for summer brunches

Sunday July 16, 2017
10:02 AM GMT+8

Brunchin' cocktail from the Manhattan at The Regent Singapore Hotel — Picture courtesy of Regent Singapore Hotel/ManhattanBrunchin' cocktail from the Manhattan at The Regent Singapore Hotel — Picture courtesy of Regent Singapore Hotel/ManhattanSINGAPORE, July 16 — It’s the soundtrack of summer: Ice cubes clinking, effervescent bubbles fizzing and corks a-popping. To help jazz up your backyard barbecue or Sunday brunch, award-winning mixologist Philip Bischoff of Manhattan bar in Singapore shares his version of a Bloody Mary called Brunchin’, which spices up the traditional brunch cocktail with everything from HP sauce and Port wine, to caper berry vinegar. The Manhattan bar at The Regent Singapore Hotel was named best bar in Asia 2017, by the same organisers responsible for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. 

Ingredients for “Brunchin’“

Rutte Celery Gin 45ml  
Bloody Mary Mix 80ml  
Lemon Juice 20ml  
Port Wine 1 cup  
Simple Syrup 15ml    

Ingredients for Bloody Mary mix  

Note: Recipe gives 1l of mix and leftovers can be kept in the fridge for 2-3 days.  
Tomato Juice 1l  
HP Sauce 20ml  
Worcestershire Sauce 44ml  
Celery Juice 20ml  
Pepper  20ml 
Salt 20ml   
Horseradish  30ml  
Sugar Syrup 30ml  
Lemon Juice 20ml  
Angostura Bitters 13 dashes  
Caper Berry Vinegar 20ml  

Method for Bloody Mary mix  
1. Combine all ingredients and be sure to mix well.   

Method for cocktail  
2. Pour all ingredients in a shaker.  
3. Dry shake without ice first and then shake with ice cubes until chilled.  
4. Pour in a tall highball glass.  
5. Add ice cubes.  
6. Garnish with dehydrated vegetable chips. — AFP-Relaxnews

