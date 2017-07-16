Asia’s best bar 2017 in Singapore shares the perfect cocktail for summer brunches

SINGAPORE, July 16 — It’s the soundtrack of summer: Ice cubes clinking, effervescent bubbles fizzing and corks a-popping. To help jazz up your backyard barbecue or Sunday brunch, award-winning mixologist Philip Bischoff of Manhattan bar in Singapore shares his version of a Bloody Mary called Brunchin’, which spices up the traditional brunch cocktail with everything from HP sauce and Port wine, to caper berry vinegar. The Manhattan bar at The Regent Singapore Hotel was named best bar in Asia 2017, by the same organisers responsible for The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.
Ingredients for “Brunchin’“
Rutte Celery Gin 45ml
Bloody Mary Mix 80ml
Lemon Juice 20ml
Port Wine 1 cup
Simple Syrup 15ml
Ingredients for Bloody Mary mix
Note: Recipe gives 1l of mix and leftovers can be kept in the fridge for 2-3 days.
Tomato Juice 1l
HP Sauce 20ml
Worcestershire Sauce 44ml
Celery Juice 20ml
Pepper 20ml
Salt 20ml
Horseradish 30ml
Sugar Syrup 30ml
Lemon Juice 20ml
Angostura Bitters 13 dashes
Caper Berry Vinegar 20ml
Method for Bloody Mary mix
1. Combine all ingredients and be sure to mix well.
Method for cocktail
2. Pour all ingredients in a shaker.
3. Dry shake without ice first and then shake with ice cubes until chilled.
4. Pour in a tall highball glass.
5. Add ice cubes.
6. Garnish with dehydrated vegetable chips. — AFP-Relaxnews