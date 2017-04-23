Artisanal ice cream treats to perk up your day

Picture by K.E. OoiGEORGE TOWN, April 23 — The sensation of soft and smooth ice cream sliding down your throat on a hot day (or even on a rainy day) has to be one of the best antidotes for a busy, stress-filled day.

Sweet desserts like ice cream come in all sorts of flavours and textures. They are a quick pick-me-up to combat that mid-afternoon slump.

In recent years, artisanal ice cream has become a trend with small ice cream parlours opening up in Kuala Lumpur, but now they can also be found in George Town.

These are homegrown shops offering a variety of local flavours like gula Melaka, blue pea flower, red bean, cempedak and durian alongside the more conventional chocolate and vanilla.

Some of these ice cream places are not only offering ice cream by the scoop but also jazzing things up with different additions.Some offer the now-common waffle ice cream or thick toast ice cream combos; both usually topped with copious amounts of sauce, fresh fruits, dried fruits, nuts and chocolate chips.

What’s different about some of these artisanal ice cream places is the flavours offered: think Chinese rice wine, charcoal, Earl Grey tea or plum.

Here are five artisanal ice cream places to try out in Penang:

Kochabi

1, Jalan IKS, Taman IKS Simpang Ampat, Simpang Ampat, Seberang Perai

Time: 8.30am- 6pm

This place has been around since 2002 when they repackaged the traditional ais potong with new flavours and a new look.

They started out with the traditional red bean, corn, yam and durian flavours and have now branched out to include other fruits like kiwi, strawberry, mango, lemon and many more.

Rabbit Softserve

8th floor, 1st Avenue Mall, George Town

Time: 11.30am-10pm

This is a pop-up store near the cineplex. The uniqueness of this ice cream place is that they change flavours every week so it could be Nutella matcha this week, peanut butter next week or tiramisu the week after that.

You only need to check their Facebook page for updates on the flavour of the week.

The Ais

473, Lebuh Chulia, George Town

Time: 12pm-10pm

This ice cream parlour just opened and has sugar-free and vegan ice cream options too. They have more than 10 different flavours at any time and also have pre-packed pints for takeaway.

Merry Me Dessert Cafe

107, Victoria Street, George Town

Time: 11am-midnight

This was previously the Ice Estate Ice Cream Cafe that was selling liquid nitrogen ice cream but it was rebranded to Merry Me in March this year.

They recently launched their signature artisan ice cream on thick toast as well as their Freakshake series, wildly thick ice cream milkshake concoctions to satisfy your sugar cravings.

Urban Artisan

122-C, Jalan Nagore, George Town

Time: 1pm-11pm

This is another softserve ice cream place where they introduce different flavours each week. They have unique combinations from lychee and blueberry to green tea and black sesame.

All softserve ice cream here are made fresh daily.