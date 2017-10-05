Are Sunday roast wraps heading for global success? (VIDEO)

Interest in the Yorky Pud wrap took off after a photo post on the company's Facebook page in September. — Reuters video screenshotLONDON, Oct 5 — There’s been the breakfast burrito and the cronut. Now one of Britain’s best loved meals has had its own reimagining, and it could be about to go global.

The traditional Sunday roast — assorted vegetables, stuffing, roast meat and lashings of gravy - now served wrapped in a Yorkshire pudding.

The Yorky Pud wrap, sold for £5.75 or around seven and a half dollars (RM32) — is the brainchild of the family-run York Roast Company, based in the historic UK city of York.

If you're not familiar with a Yorkshire pudding, you could perhaps think of it as a savoury, puffed up pancake.

The wrap was launched in March. But it was in September, after a photo post on the firm’s Facebook page, that interest took off, says managing director of York Roast Company, Wayne Chadwick.

“It’s gone 1,000, 2,000 and then 10,000 and then tens of thousands. So there was an actual reach on our Facebook page by the, now I think is over nine million,” says Chadwick..

The BBC then posted its own video of one of the wraps being made. That video viewed more than 16 million times.

And it’s led to constant queues outside the company’s five shops.

The firm says it’s inundated with emails from businesses across the globe hoping to ride the gravy train.

“It’s been crazy to be honest. We have been overwhelmingly underprepared for this. I think in total in my private inbox at the moment I am on about 1,500 messages, I can’t deal with that,” says Chadwick.

For now, the Chadwicks say they are focused on making sure they can serve their customers in the UK.

But will the Yorky Pud wrap conquer the world? Well, the proof will be in the pudding. — Reuters