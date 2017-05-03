Last updated -- GMT+8

Alcohol science: How whiskey is made (VIDEO)

Wednesday May 3, 2017
12:41 PM GMT+8

NEW YORK, May 3 — The latest episode of Reactions celebrates the chemical process of distillation that makes bourbon and other whiskey varieties possible.

Since water and ethanol, along with tasty flavors, have different boiling points, they can be separated by carefully heating the mash that starts off every whiskey.

Each distillery carefully protects their still design, engineered to create their signature liquor. The strongest flavors take aging, but might some innovative whiskey makers find a way to hack maturation time?Reactions explains the science behind whiskey production.Reactions explains the science behind whiskey production.

