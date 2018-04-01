Alain Ducasse brings Bistrot Benoît to the Louvre pyramid in Paris

Tuck into blanquette de veau at Bistrot Benoît at the Louvre. — Picture by Julien Mouffron-Gardner via AFPPARIS, April 1 — It’s official: the legendary chef, via his Ducasse Culture subsidiary, is set to open a new Bistrot Benoît under the Louvre museum’s famous glass and metal Pyramid, designed by Chinese-American architect IM Pei. The restaurant will open April 4.

From snail cassolette and pâté en croûte to blanquette de veau and baba au rhum, Bistrot Benoît will put the classics of French cuisine on the menu at Paris’s Musée du Louvre. This quintessential fare has already sealed the success of the original Benoît bistro, in the French capital’s fourth arrondissement. Customers can expect to pay €25, on average, and the restaurant will be open daily — but closed Tuesday — from 9am to 6pm.

As a typical Parisian bistro, Benoît maintains the spirit of the French capital’s bistro heyday with its white tablecloths and waiters in bow ties. The original restaurant opened in 1912, and Benoît has since been exported to Tokyo and New York. In the Louvre Pyramid, the 200-sqm 94-seat bistrot will be decked out in a traditional oak wood and brass decor with red velvet alcoves.

The bistro adds to the culinary portfolio of Alain Ducasse, who runs this new restaurant via his Ducasse Culture subsidiary, which manages his various eateries in museums and cultural establishments.

The Monégasque chef already has his “Ore” restaurant at the Versailles Palace and an eatery at the Museum of Islamic Art, Doha, Qatar. Alain Ducasse is currently waiting to hear whether he will continue to operate the restaurant on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, as the concession is coming up for renewal. Other prestigious candidates, such as Thierry Marx or Frédéric Anton, are rumored to be waiting in the wings to take over. — AFP-Relaxnews