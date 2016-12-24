After Australian debut, Coca-Cola Ginger heads to Japan

Coca-Cola Ginger brings a new flavour to the American soda. — Handout via AFPTOKYO, Dec 24 — After launching in Australia in November, the new ginger-flavoured Coke is set to roll out in Japan from January 2017, and could head to Europe this summer.

The American multinational has launched a new flavour of its famous soda down under, just in time for the antipodean summer.

The ginger flavour should prove particularly appealing to the Australian palette, as the spice is widely used in Asian cuisine, which is very popular in the country.

Coca-Cola recommends pairing ginger Coke with salads, seafood or Asian sweet-and-sour dishes.

The flavour, which is intentionally summery, took six months to develop and perfect, and launched as a limited-edition release. Coke fans in Japan will soon be able to sample this new version of the drink too.

It remains to be seen whether the American firm will adapt its new product for launch in Europe and North America. Over the last few decades, the firm has been constantly innovating to refresh its product range. One key innovation is Coca-Cola Life, a lower-calorie version of the drink with stevia, an artificial sweetener. Other Coca-Cola flavours include cherry and vanilla. — AFP-Relaxnews