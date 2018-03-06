A taste of Tokyo right here in KL (VIDEO)

3 Kinds of Sea Urchin at Sushi Azabu. — Picture courtesy of TableApp.comKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — To get a taste of New York's Michelin-starred Sushi Azabu in Kuala Lumpur, head on over to Sushi Azabu at The Table, Isetan in Lot 10.

Chef Toshihide Terado, who spent six years in the New York restaurant heads the kitchen here to craft premium Edo-mae (Tokyo-style) sushi from fresh, imported seafood from Tsukiji Fish Market in Tokyo, Japan.

Among its signature dishes is 3 Kinds of Sea Urchin; the types of sea urchin vary depending on availability and seasonality.

For RM200, the freshest sea urchins are handpicked for your dining pleasure.

3 Kinds of Tuna is priced at RM160. — Picture courtesy of TableApp.comFor tuna lovers, grab the opportunity to taste the leanest to the fattiest portion of premium Bluefin tuna with 3 Kinds of Tuna.

And for those who would like to taste a little of everything, try the Rice Bowl of Luxurious Gift from Sea which is a luxurious combination of creamy sea urchin, top quality tuna and salmon roe.

The ensemble is served on a bed of warm sushi rice with freshly grated wasabi and priced at RM200.

A little of everything in the Rice Bowl of Luxurious Gift from Sea. — Picture courtesy of TableApp.comCraving for sushi yet?

