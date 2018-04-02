A taste of Italy at Luce Osteria Contemporanea



KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — From the wooden tables on the front terrace to the windows on the top floor, Luce Osteria Contemporanea’s magic lies not only in its warm atmosphere but its truly Italian offerings.

Headed by chef Christian Grandi, expect authentic Italian pizzas made with flour imported from Italy, and cooked using a wood-fired oven to impart a smoky flavor.

A good introduction to Luce’s pizza offerings is the Signature Sole Pizza priced at RM98. Also known as the Sun pizza, the Sole is a must-try. — Pix courtesy of TableApp

Also known as the Sun Pizza due to its shape, it is topped with Mozarella cheese, tomato sauce, rocket salad, sliced tomatoes and Burrata Pugliese, a fresh light Italian cheese with an unusual soft texture.

Not up for pizza? How about the Il Gran Tagliere (RM142), a selection of cold cuts with cheeses, sun dried tomatoes, artichokes and caper berries.

The dish features cold cuts of different flavours and textures including Mortadella, Coppa, Salame Napoli, Smoked Speck, Italian Honey Ham and Parma Ham 18 month.

Cold cuts are cured for at least six to 18 months in Italty before they are imported while cheeses used are Asiago, Grana Padano, and Pecorino Sardo 12 months which are imported from different regions in Italy.

Another signature offering is the La Porchetta at RM98, an Italian moist boneless pork roast. A savoury delight, La Porchetta is a hearty meal on its own.

The savoury dish is deboned suckling pig stuffed with pork sausage, Mortadella, capsicum, artichoke and Mozarella cheese before it is served with beef stew cooked with Parma Ham.

