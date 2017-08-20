A 60-year-old fruit stall with freshly squeezed orange juice

Tan Chin Seng (right) and his son, Choon How, man the fruit stall together. — Pictures by K.E.OoiGEORGE TOWN, Aug 20 — It’s always parked in the narrow lane... in the shade. This fruit stall is the only one in that lane so you won’t miss it.

At any time of the day, a small group of people will be gathered in front of the stall; some on motorbikes, some merely standing around it despite the heat pressing down on them.

Just across from the stall is a large anti-smoking mural of a man in a gas mask and giant cigarette butts jutting out of the grey wall and a few steps away is the famous “boy on bike” mural and next to it is the little boy with pet dinosaur mural, both by Lithuanian artist Ernest Zacharevic.

This roadside stall is often crowded as customers stop by for a drink of orange juice or some fresh cut fruits.A constant stream of visitors now visit the lane, Ah Quee Street, because of the murals and sometimes they would stop for some freshly-cut fruit at the stall.

Not many of the visitors — perhaps none — realise that the stall has been around for decades, even before there was so much traffic along the lane.

It was just a small fruit stall when Tan Koon Kee set it up sometime in the 1940s.

The stall sells imported and local fruits, placed in boxes right next to the stall.Even then, Koon Kee sold local fruits such as bananas, papayas and some imported fruit like oranges and apples.

Koon Kee had arrived in Penang as a sinkeh (Hokkien for newcomer) from China a few years before starting the small stall.

Today, his son and grandson, Chin Seng, 70, and Choon How, 40, are manning it.

“He started out selling fruits just like this, we only continued on with the business,” Chin Seng said.

The refreshing orange juice at this fruit stall is hand-squeezed by Choon How.What’s different about this fruit stall is that they do not have any fancy blended fruit juice, instead they only have one type of juice — fresh hand-squeezed orange juice.

Each glass of orange juice is squeezed upon order and added with a dash of lychee syrup and shaved ice for a refreshing drink, particularly on a hot and humid day.

The stall sells slices of pineapples, guava, papayas, mangoes, ciku and seasonal fruits like jackfruit.

They also have honeydew, pears and occasionally, skewers of longan.

Fresh cut fruits that customers can enjoy immediately are kept cool with blocks of ice underneath.Combs of bananas are displayed; these are sold singly or by the whole comb.

Imported fruits such as apples, oranges and grapes are displayed in boxes next to the stall and sold at reasonable prices.

Many locals often stop by to have a glass of the orange juice and eat some of the fresh cut fruits available.

In fact, it is common to see a motorcyclist stopping right in front of the stall to order a glass of orange juice and snack on some fruits.

The stall doesn’t have a formal name but it is the only fruit stall in the lane near the murals.

It is open from 11am to 5pm.