Last updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 10:50 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Eat/Drink

21 Royal: Disneyland’s newest US$15,000 dining experience

Tuesday January 31, 2017
07:16 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Playful colours for spring makeup at Shu UemuraThe Edit: Playful colours for spring makeup at Shu Uemura

The Edit: Disneyland’s newest restaurantThe Edit: Disneyland’s newest restaurant

The Edit: Waight Keller to quit ChloeThe Edit: Waight Keller to quit Chloe

The Edit: Album planned for The ChainsmokersThe Edit: Album planned for The Chainsmokers

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

21 Royal at Disneyland. — AFP pic21 Royal at Disneyland. — AFP picANAHEIM, Jan 31 — It's a far cry from Mickey Mouse-shaped donuts and Pluto-inspired hot dogs. For US$15,000 (RM66,470), you and 11 friends can sign up for a Disneyland experience that recreates the kind of swish dinner party that Disney founder Walt and wife Lillian would have hosted.

Called 21 Royal, the exclusive dining experience overlooking New Orleans Square in Disneyland Park is hosted in a space that was originally meant to serve as a private residence and secluded family retreat for Disney founder Walt and Lillian.

To kick off the evening, diners enjoy cocktails in the salon and a reception on the patio where they learn about the history of the space and get a tour of the apartment.

Following the welcome reception, guests travel back in time to the lavish Empire-style dining room, the kind that was popular in 19th century New Orleans with its marble fireplace, velvet dining chairs, heavy drapes, gold and teal motif and watercolor paintings created by Disney Imagineer Dorothea Redmond.

They then sit down to a seven-course dinner served on gold-plated dinnerware and sip from crystal wine glasses — the kind of dinner party that Walt and Lillian would have hosted.

The meal is capped off with coffee and desserts in the dining room or private balcony.

All this for US$15,000 or US$1,250 per person.

Not exclusive enough for you? There's also Club 33, a members-only dining club that comes with an annual US$10,000 membership fee, and US$25,000 initiation fee.

Meal prices not included. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline