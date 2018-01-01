10 best things I ate in 2017

Curry mee from the Girl & Mommy Famous Curry Mee Stall is filled to the brim with goodies. — Pictures by Lee Khang YiKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — It's that time of the year to look back at all those wonderful eats that made their way into my life. And there have been many.

Some of them though did not make it into Malay Mail for some reason or other. Not because they were no good but probably because of timing... or simply because I wanted to keep them off the food radar of others.

But here they are now. The 10 best things I ate in 2017:

Curry mee

Truly the mother of all curry noodles! For just RM6, you get a beautiful bowl brimming with cockles, siew yoke, beancurd puffs, fragrant curry broth and your choice of noodles. You can also score some good beef noodles here too, so yes it is double the dining pleasure when you eat here.

Girl & Mommy Famous Curry Mee Stall, Chan Sow Lin Food Court, No. 134C, Jalan Dua, Off Jalan Chan Sow Lin, Sungai Besi, KL

Open: 6.30am to 2pm. Closed on Sundays. Old school bak kwa sandwich is prepared on a charcoal fire.

Bak kwa sandwich

An unbeatable old school breakfast with soft buns toasted over a charcoal fire and with tender pieces of bak kwa and pork floss sandwiched between. Chilli sauce and mayonnaise are also added to this perfect take-away meal.

Mobile stall located opposite Kenanga Corner, Jalan Kenanga, KL

Open only on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 7am to 10am. Tugu View Cafe's fish head curry and fried chicken is perfect for a long lunch.

Fish head curry

Who can resist delicious curry? Not when it's got fish head, beancurd puffs and lady's fingers! This version gets a Thai kich as each serving is crowned with tangy shredded green mangoes. Pick also the deep fried ayam kampung and a selection of vegetables to round off your meal.

Tugu View Cafe, Persiaran Sultan Salahuddin, KL

Open: 7am to 6pm. Closed on Sundays Dew's Banana & Dulcey is simply divine.

Banana & Dulcey

Barely opened for a few weeks, this place with its dainty, delicate creations has hit the sweet spot for me. The Banana & Dulcey is a divine combination of smooth Valrhona Dulcey mousse with a caramelised bananas centre and a speculoos biscuit. Their Kopiko Tart comes a close second on my favourites list with its Nescafe coffee mousse paired with ganache, coffee praline and topped with a cocoa nib nougatine.

Dew, 7, Jalan Telawi 2, Bangsar, KL

Open: 11am to 7pm (Tues to Fri), 11am to 8pm (Sat/Sun)

Closed on Mondays Lucky Bo Cafe's char kway teow is fried using the beef fat from the Tomahawk.

Beef fat char kway teow

Who knew beef fat tastes so good.... when fried in char kway teow? As part of a deal when you order their dinner-only Tomahawk steak grilled in a Josper oven, they use a chunk of the beef fat to fry up the complimentary noodles. We guarantee you will finish that wok hei laden fried noodles even though you demolished all that meat.

Lucky Bo Cafe, 65, Jalan Bangkung, Bangsar, KL

Open daily: 11am to 4pm, 6pm to 11pm. Nadodi's luxurious lobster truffle sodhi with fine idiyappam, an example of one of the dishes served in the restaurant.

Nadodi

Take a 13- or 15-mile journey into refined Indian flavours here. Even their cocktail pairings are innovative, enhancing your overall dining experience. At a dinner here, I was most impressed with their unforgettable lobster truffle sodhi paired with the most delicate idiyappam. Even a simple item like their tomato rasam is elevated to great heights. Sadly, both items are not on the menu anymore but word has it their new offerings are just as enticing.

Nadodi, Lot 183, Jalan Mayang, KL

Open: 12.30pm to 2.30pm (Friday and Saturday), 6.30pm to 9.30pm (Monday to Saturday). Closed on Sundays. Siti Li Food Studio's cekodok pisang is incredibly hard to resist.

Cekodok pisang

Addictive. That's only one word to describe these mini crispy deep fried banana bites. These morsels don't come cheap but who can resist! It's even got a thumbs-up from the ever critical Chef Wan.

Siti Li Food Studio at KitaKita, G1.01.1, Jalan Medan Setia 1, Damansara Heights, KL

Open: 12.30pm to 6pm. Closed on Sundays. Kakigōri's omugi soup with matcha ice cream has a comforting vibe.

Omugi soup with matcha ice cream

Who says porridge is boring? Not at this Japanese dessert place, where their omugi soup is made with Japanese barley and paired with the unlikely matcha soft serve ice cream! On the side, you're served azuki beans, matcha kanten and osmanthus scented honey, but eat the omugi just on its own for maximum warmth.

Kakigōri, Lot P4.17.00, (in front of Cotton On), Level 4, Pavilion KL, Jalan Bukit Bintang, KL

Open daily: 10am to 10pm This stall in Taman Tun Dr Ismail serves smooth, soft kuih seri muka.

Kuih seri muka

Queues for this soft, warm Malay kuih can easily start even before the makeshift stall is open as limited quantities are sold! People pack home boxes of their fragrant pandan scented kuih with the soft glutinous rice layers. They also offer other kuih such as a very soft, scoopable tepung talam.

Stall opposite Restaurant Yong Lee, Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad 1, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, KL

Open: 5pm onwards till sold. Closed on Sundays. The Dewakan x Kristian Baumann dinner featured local ingredients like starfruits and pomelo paired with Danish sourced ingredients like pickled black currants.

Dewakan x Kristian Baumann

In November, there was a one-off collaboration between Dewakan and the chef from Copenhagen's restaurant 108 that showcased local ingredients paired with items brought in from Denmark. It was refreshing to sample an outsider's view of our produce. A favourite from the meat-free dinner was finely sliced starfruit paired with pomelo sacs and pickled blackcurrants.

Dewakan, Lower Ground Floor, KDU University College, Utropolis, Glenmarie, Shah Alam