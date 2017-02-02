World Car of the Year finalists announced

The new Audi Q2 is one of three Audi models nominated for 2017 World Car of the Year. — AFP pic

PARIS, Feb 2 — The list of contenders for one of the industry’s most prestigious prizes has been cut down to 10 European and Japanese finalists.

The ballots have been cast and the votes of 75 automotive journalists from around the globe have been counted.

When the 2017 World Car of The Year award is presented on the eve of the New York International Auto Show, on April 13, a representative from Audi, Fiat, Honda, Jaguar, Mazda, Skoda, Toyota or Volkswagen will be accepting the trophy.

This year’s shortlist is made up almost entirely of European marques, with just Toyota (nominated for the C-HR), Honda (Civic) and Mazda (CX-9) breaking up the monotony.

As well as seven European cars, three of which are Audis, seven of the 10 finalists are also either crossovers or SUVs, leaving one two seat convertible (Fiat 124 Spyder), one coupé (the Audi A5) and one hatchback in the form of the Honda Civic.

The list in full:

Audi A5 / S5

Coupé

Audi Q2

Audi Q5

Fiat 124 Spyder

Honda Civic

Jaguar F-PACE

Mazda CX-9

Skoda Kodiaq

Toyota C-HR

Volkswagen Tiguan. — AFP-Relaxnews