World Car of the Year 2018 finalists announced in Geneva

GENEVA, March 8 — There are more car awards around the world these days than it's possible to keep track of, and that means just about every model in the market can probably claim to be some sort of award winner. But there's only one World Car of the Year Awards (WCOTY), and the finalists for the 2018 accolades have now been announced at the Geneva Motor Show.

Although there are a number of WCOTY categories up for grabs, the one everyone is most keen to know about is the main World Car of the Year Award. The field has now been whittled down to the final three, and the contenders really do show just how dominant SUV crossovers are in today’s market as there isn’t a hatch, sedan, estate, sports car or coupe to be seen. The three contenders for the main crown are the Mazda CX-5, the Volvo XC60 and the Range Rover Velar.

The Japanese, Swedish and British rivals achieved enough votes from the 75-strong judging panel to make it to the final three, and the eventual winner will be announced at the New York International Auto Show on March 28.

This year’s awards are particularly good news for Land Rover as the Range Rover Velar has actually been shortlisted for two awards. As well as the overall WCOTY award, the Velar is also up for the World Car Design of the Year title. This is nothing new for the British company though, and that’s because the Jaguar side of the business won those very two awards only last year with the F-Pace luxury crossover.

Speaking of the Velar making the final, Land Rover’s Chief Design Officer Gerry McGovern said, “I believe design has the power to enrich people’s lives and the most compelling designs are the ones that stir emotions. From the modern and elegant silhouette to the calm sanctuary of its reductive interior, the Range Rover Velar has captured the hearts of customers all over the world.”

WCOTY is independently ranked as the world’s number one automotive award, and this year is particularly unusual as there isn’t a German contender in the final three. The VW Polo could drive away with the World Urban Car accolade, and a German model will win the World Luxury Car gong as the finalists are the Audi A8, Porsche Cayenne and Porsche Panamera, but Germany will have to look on as another nation takes the main award this year. — AFP-Relaxnews